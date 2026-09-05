Braves Have Easy Decision Regarding Mauricio Dubón This Offseason

A simple one-for-one swap back in November was all it took to have this conversation in early September. Mauricio Dubón has proven to be one of the most valuable players on the Atlanta Braves this season.

His overall season stats won't tell the full story, so let's get straight into the key splits.

When there are runners in scoring position, he's batting .322 with an .824 OPS this season. The tougher the situation, the better his stats get. In the same situation, but with two outs, his average climbs to .345 and a .904 OPS.

He prefers to deliver when his team is behind, posting a .791 OPS in this situation compared to a .718 OPS when the Braves have a lead.

His clutch gene has been highlighted for much of the season.

Along with the offense, he brings the value of being able to play nearly anywhere on the field. He's spent the bulk of the season as the starting shortstop, but has also seen significant action in left and center field.

Now, the goal should be to keep that clutch bat and versatile glove around beyond this season.

At age 32, Dubón may not be the shortstop of the team's future, but he provides a strong option to bridge the gap until the top talent in the system is ready to get his chance. Even after that, he can help by playing in the outfield.

Once the offseason arrives, he'll be a free agent, so the Braves will have to act when they can to keep him around with an extension. It's unlikley to happen until after the season, but they'll still have the time, even if they wait until then.

So, now it's just figuring out what it will take.

This year, he's making $6 million. This contract was signed to avoid arbitration. A pay bump is in order, but it likely wouldn't be anything significant to get the job done.

To speculate, given his age. A short multi-year deal would make sense. Perhaps, they could role with two guaranteed years and include a club option for a third year. A reasonable pay bump likely comes in the $10 million per year range. The club option could very well be the same amount of money. If they want to give him a bump at the end, they could opt for $12 million.

It would certainly be a bargain compared to who they are paying to be the starting shortstop - and he hasn't been able to deliver on that cost. Ha-Seong Kim is signed for just this season at $20 million.

He's seen action in 38 games, batting .117 with a .337 OPS. Injuries played a role in the limited time, but so has the lack of performance when given the chance.

If the Braves kept him around, it would come as a major surprise.

They have an option who has been much more reliable at a greater value. He would still be greater value with a bigger contract. The Braves would be wise to figure it out.

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