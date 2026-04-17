Braves’ Hot Start Powered by a Resurgent Familiar Face

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves have found their stride at the plate. They lead the Majors in team RBIs (103) and hits (180). They are in the top three for OPS (.790), batting average (.276), and runs (106).

After a dreadful 2025, the lineup is beginning to feel like itself again. One catalyst of that boon is in the middle of the lineup: Ozzie Albies.

The second baseman has had a tough go of it over the last several seasons. Since his All-Star campaign in 2023, injuries and struggles at the plate had stunted his production. His OPS (.606) over the first half of 2025 was the lowest of his career by a wide margin, and he did not look like the same player who helped lead the Braves to all their success.

After years of success, his team-friendly club option was suddenly a matter up for debate.

Before a fracture ended his season in September, he began to show signs of a resurgence, and Atlanta chose to pick up the option. Albies has rewarded them for it.

Through his first 80 plate appearances this season, the second baseman is slashing .288/.338/.466 and an .803 OPS, with four home runs, four walks, and eight RBI – numbers he has been far more accustomed to over his first six years in Atlanta.

“I have all the belief in Ozzie,” third baseman Austin Riley said. “He’s been around a long time. He’s done it. He’s one of the more even-keeled guys, whether he’s swinging it well or he’s not. Seeing him have that success is huge.”

One important facet of the switch-hitter’s game has been the consistency from both sides of the plate. After his struggles from the left batter's box, Albies has found his power stroke again. Three of his four home runs have come from that side, and he is outpacing the right side’s output thus far.

“I think there’s more discipline there from the left side than there has been in the past, and when he gets his pitches, he’s not missing them,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Wednesday. “He’s hit some balls hard left-handed this year.”

His rediscovered consistency has given Weiss the flexibility to deploy him all over the middle of the lineup. After Brian Snitker was forced to hide Albies last season, the second baseman has since become a weapon in the heart of the order.

With Albies hitting well, the Braves recaptured the depth that makes this lineup so dangerous.

“You make them pay a tougher price when [opponents] have to go through Riley and Ozzie, and that’s why I put Ozzie in the five-hole [on Wednesday],” Weiss said. “That can change, but Ozzie’s swinging it regardless of where he is in the lineup right now.”