The Extra Layer That Makes Braves Matt Olson's All-Star Nod Impressive

Once again, Matt Olson is an All-Star. Along with four of his teammates, the Atlanta Braves first baseman is headed to Philadelphia.

It's the fourth time in his career being named an All-Star, three of which have come with his hometown team. He'll be in the reserves, but it's the same status and honor whether or not you're in the starting lineup.

"You work so hard, and to be able to go and be around, you know some of the best, it's a great experience being able to just hand out with guys you don't normally share a clubhouse with, talk baseball, get to know them," Olson said when he was named an All-Star on Saturday.

While each player who makes the All-Star game, for the most part, have impressive campaigns that earn them the nod, Olson's comes with an added layer. Nearly every other player gets games off beyond the built-in off days. Olson does not.

The last time he took a game off was 868 games ago. It's the longest active Iron Man streak in the majors by a long shot, and the ninth-longest all-time. By the end of the season, he will have passed Stan Musial's 895 consecutive for eigth all-time, as well as reaching 900 games.

Of course, a ballplayer has to play well enough for a team to want someone in the lineup every day. But it requires toughing out an ailment or two that others would take a games or two off to nurse, while also staying productive.

That is where this effort, combined with the streak, brings his All-Star case to another level.

"He's just rock solid in every aspect," manager Walt Weiss said. "And I think I said this to the group, and we're recognizing all sorts. He's becoming one of the better players in the game."

Weiss felt it's a trait that should be more appreciated because of what this extra trait means for the team.

"Add the durability to that. Like, durability should, you know, talk about five-tool players; that should be a sixth tool. Because it's so important because it's the greatest competitive advantage we have in this game is having your guys on the field."

There's another aspect to take into account, too. The All-Star Game won't count toward the Iron Man streak, but it's still playing in another game that he has to physically balance along with the regular season games.

Notably, he plans to sit out the Home Run Derby this time. Last year, he took the place of his teammate, Ronald Acuña Jr., in front of the home crowd in Atlanta.

So, he'll at least give himself that day to take in the experience and take the pressure off his body in that regard.

"After doing it last year, you know, last year was - that was kind of like a bucket list for me doing it here, but you know, like you said, kind of playing every day, it's nice to catch a breather every once in a while."

The 2026 MLB All-Star Game will take place at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 14. First pitch is scheduled for 8 p.m., and it will be televised on Fox.

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