Braves Prospect Isaiah Drake Shows Off Power in Breakout AFL Performance

When we talk about Atlanta Braves prospect Isaiah Drake, the first thing that comes up is speed, and for good reason. But as I covered in my Oct.16 report on Drake, he is more than just a pure runner. The reason I never liked the Billy Hamilton comp that always seems to follow Drake is that he projects to be a more well-rounded hitter than Hamilton. Drake hit 12 home runs in just 68 games in 2026, so power is at least a part of his game. The question is, how much?

Drake took steps to answer that question on Oct. 31 while playing in the Arizona Fall League. He went 3-for-3 with a walk and hammered a 403-foot home run to help the Glendale Desert Dogs defeat the Peoria Javelinas 9-8. The ball came off the bat at 102.4 mph, proving that he's hitting the ball hard, not just running into extra-base hits.

This game, and Drake's performance in the AFL as a whole, show real progress against tougher pitching than he's used to, having played all of 2026 at the High-A level. Additionally, the fall reps are more valuable for Drake, since he missed time in the summer with an oblique injury. Now that he's healthy, he's making up for lost time.

So, what does Drake still need to prove? Well, he needs to show that he can maintain consistent contact across a full season and not just a single game. Challenge accepted. He leads the Glendale Desert Dogs with a .327 average and is 12th in the entire AFL in that category. Like I said, Drake is answering questions in the desert, and this performance likely puts him on the fast track to Double-A Columbus in 2027. Can he keep up with the velocity and break of more advanced pitching? That's the next test the Braves need to see him pass.

As of now, fellow top Braves prospects Eric Hartman and Owen Carey are on the Double-A roster in Columbus. Drake is a step behind the other two outfielders, but his elite speed sets him apart. This isn't about comparison or competition, it's about development. Drake's other tools are emerging, and this fall is a great snapshot of what could be.

There are a few games left in the Fall League season, and the main thing to watch is whether Isaiah Drake can finish strong. Can he continue to make hard contact and guarantee himself a promotion in 2027? According to MLB.com's Jesse Borek, when asked what things could look like when he reaches his final form, Drake said, "I can do all of it." Now he just has to prove it.