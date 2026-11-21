In my first piece on Atlanta Braves prospect Alex Lodise a couple of months ago, I said I could see him becoming a ballplayer who can hit 20 home runs and 20 doubles while also stealing 20 bases at the major league level. After the season he just had, I may have lowballed him.

Lodise finished 2026 hitting .272/.355/.486 with 28 home runs, 84 RBIs and 17 stolen bases across three levels. His wRC+ (a stat that measures total offensive value, adjusted for ballpark and league, where 100 is average) was 122, meaning he created 22% more runs than the typical hitter. That's no small feat for a 22-year-old who was making his first trip through full-season ball.

The power came in waves. Lodise hit 21 home runs with Single-A Augusta, including five in a seven-game stretch in late June, before moving up to High-A Rome on July 28th and hitting .343 in 17 games. When the Braves promoted him to Double-A Columbus on August 18th, he homered for the first time at the level just a couple of days later and had a system-leading 26 on the year by then. He finished with 28.

What I find most encouraging, though, is that the concerns evaluators had coming into the year are fading. Before the season, the knock on Lodise was a shaky hit tool and trouble with spin. Instead, his strikeout rate sat at 22.6% for the year, down from the 38.5% mark he had after the draft, and his walk rate climbed to 9.0%. Late in the year, he struck out just 11 times over a 24-game stretch and showed better plate discipline against off-speed pitches. A strikeout rate in the low 20s with that kind of power? I'll take it every single time.

The question remains: where does he fit? Lodise is a natural shortstop, but the Braves have Tate Southisene and John Gil in the mix there as well, and while I previously stated that I believe Lodise may fit best at third base, he does profile as the strongest defender of the three. Gil has the ability to play at second or third, and Southisene is officially listed as a middle infielder (SS/2B) on MLB.com, though his strong arm could eventually send him to the outfield. Assuming all three guys reach the Majors around the same time, I could see Atlanta putting Lodise at short, Southisene at second and Gil at third.

MLB Pipeline ranks Lodise #5 in the Braves' system, and the 2028 ETA still feels right.

The "quick, not fast" description still applies, so don't expect a ton of stolen bases at the next level. But that's okay. An infielder who can hit 25 to 30 home runs, draw walks and keep the strikeouts manageable is going to find a home in a big-league lineup, and the Braves could use one.

In terms of MLB comps, this one's a bit ironic. Lodise shares a lot of similarities with former Brave Dansby Swanson. Listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds, Lodise is exactly the same size as Swanson. Both are defense-first natural shortstops with above-average power. Swanson has better speed than Lodise, but while he was in a Braves uniform, when Swanson got on a hot streak, he could carry an offense. If Atlanta could get that from Lodise, they would be thrilled.

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