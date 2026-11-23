The Atlanta Braves' No. 3 prospect comes from a baseball family. Tate Southisene's older brother Ty was selected in the fourth round by the Chicago Cubs in the 2024 Draft. Ty's twin brother Tee is a pitching transfer at USC, and the youngest brother Troy is a 2026 commit to Oregon State.

Southisene is an aggressive hitter with real power and plus bat control that can generate double-digit homers. He hit 12 in 90 games across three levels, working his way up to Double-A Columbus in his first full season of pro ball before a wrist injury in late July sidelined him for the rest of the regular season.

Southisene has plus speed, allowing him to make noise on the basepaths. At just 20 years old, there is room in his frame to grow, so by the time he's ready for a call-up – currently estimated as 2028 – I expect that he'll provide 20-20 productivity.

He possesses the actions and athleticism to stick at shortstop at the next level, but when a healthy Tate Southisene returns to the field in 2027 (hopefully), he'll likely be sharing the middle of the diamond with fellow shortstop prospects Alex Lodise and John Gil. Lodise is considered the best defender of the group, so Southisene may be on the move.

He played just about equally at short and second in 2026, but John Gil also played at second once he began sharing the field with Lodise. That means that Southisene may ultimately find himself roaming the outfield, where his plus arm strength profiles well.

There are two main names that I keep seeing when it comes to a comp for Southisene, and I like them both: Tommy Edman and Zach Neto. The Neto comp comes from Southisene having a high leg kick that springs from a rather stoic stance in the box, allowing both players to generate bat speed and pop. When it comes to his batting stance in the box, I do see some similarities to current Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. as well. Standing up tall in the box, entire body aligned, hands back and held at chest height, with a powerful two-handed swing.

While Neto is more physically similar, the comp to Tommy Edman is more interesting. Both Southisene and Edman are athletic middle infielders and possess tremendous defensive versatility that make them incredibly valuable. Beyond his versatility, Tommy Edman seems to have a knack for coming up big at the plate in crucial moments, especially during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers. If Tate Southisene can develop into the kind of player who can bring a "big moment bat" to Atlanta, he'll become a household name that the Braves would love to write on the lineup card for years to come.

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