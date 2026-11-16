Braves Prospect Report: John Gil Is the Prospect Braves Fans Will Love

Every farm system has that one player who is just plain fun to watch. For the Atlanta Braves, it's John Gil. He's only 20 years old, and he's already the youngest player in Columbus Clingstones history, having made his Double-A debut in September 2025 at 19 years, 3 months and 26 days.

It starts with the legs. MLB Pipeline gives Gil a 70-grade speed on the 20-80 scale, which puts him among the fastest players in the Braves' system, and he backs it up on the basepaths. After swiping 54 bags in 2025, Gil stole 43 bases in 95 games at High-A Rome and added at least a dozen more after his promotion to Double-A. That's more than 55 steals in a season where he also spent a good chunk of time learning how to hit with more authority.

But the bat has been a bigger story than anyone expected. Gil's 2025 season was a tale of two halves: he hit just .225/.321/.290 for Augusta through July 10, then caught fire and won the Carolina League Player of the Month award in August. That momentum carried into 2026. He started spring training in big league camp and homered twice early in the Grapefruit League. By the time he got to Columbus, he'd already hit 12 homers at Rome, and he finished with 14 after hitting just seven in 2025.

The best part of his profile is the approach. At Rome, Gil hit a modest .242, but 56 walks pushed his on-base percentage to .346. That's the sign of a hitter who knows his job is to get on base and use his speed. Once he moved up to Double-A on August 4th, everything clicked. He finished the year hitting .315/.385/.446 with four doubles, three triples and two homers in 161 plate appearances, including a grand slam and a five-hit game within the same week late in the season.

He also split time between shortstop and second base at Columbus, with Alex Lodise also in the lineup at shortstop on many nights. MLB Pipeline's scouting grades have Gil at 50 for hit, 50 for arm, 50 for field and just 40 for power, with a 50 overall.

That's an everyday regular, and I think he can stick at shortstop thanks to his athleticism and arm strength. Those grades make the Elvis Andrus comp feel even more appropriate. Andrus never hit more than 20 home runs in a season, but contact, speed, defense and baserunning made him an extremely valuable player for a very long time. If Gil becomes a dependable contact hitter with 15-plus home run power, steals 30-40 bases and plays reliable defense, it would be hard to ask for more.

With Tate Southisene and Lodise also in the mix, the Braves have a nice logjam to sort out at the middle infield positions, but Gil has the ability to play anywhere on the infield. He is ninth on MLB Pipeline's Braves list. He shares a 2028 ETA with both Lodise and Southisene, and Atlanta won't have to rush any of them. But if I had to pick the guy most likely to make Braves fans fall in love with him, it might be this one.

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