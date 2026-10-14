Braves Prospects With a Chance to Make an Impact in 2027

Each year, there is a discussion about who the next big prospect could be for the Atlanta Braves. In 2025, it was Drake Baldwin. In 2026, it was Didier Fuentes.

For now, we'll run under the assumption that there will be a 2027 season in some form. Someone is likely poised to be that next impact addition.

There are some clear candidates. Any of them who are in at least Double-A already have a shot. Just ask Owen Murphy, who made his debut at that very level to start this most recent season and made his way to the majors.

While he wasn't the top prospect to make an impact, it shows who can be in play.

Let's take a look at four prospects who could be that impact player in 2027. To qualify for this list, you still have to be a top-30 prospect on MLB.com at the time of this story.

A player can have already made his major league debut. They have to have also at least reached the Double-A level already. Otherwise, it's a bit of a reach.

Owen Murphy, Right-Hander, No. 10 Prospect

He's already been name-dropped. Might as well lead off with him.

Murphy had a strong first stint in Triple-A, posting a 3.07 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 18 starts. He fully earned his stint in the majors, even if it didn't go as well as he had hoped.

He allowed eight earned runs across 12 innings pitched.

However, that was just his first go-around against major league hitters. He'll be able to head into spring training with that experience and get himself ready for what's next.

I think he can be a starter one day, but maybe it could be a wise choice to try him out as a reliever and ease him in. Let him try out different situations as he gets a better handle on things.

Eric Hartman, Outfielder, Top Prospect

Of course, when the top prospect is at the point where he could reach the majors within a season, you've got to include him in the mix.

Eric Hartman was the Braves' Minor League Player of the Year, according to Baseball America. His time in Rome put him on the map, with a 20/30 in just 94 games.

His rise was truly unbelievable. Before the season started, he wasn't even a top prospect. He was a 20th-round pick looking to make the most of his chance. He certainly has.

Double-A saw him experience an adjustment phase. In 34 games, he batted .182 with a .577 OPS.

It would be best for him to start the season at the same level before he takes his talents to Triple-A. That being said, that doesn't mean he couldn't see MLB action in 2027.

Alex Lodise, Shortstop, No. 5 Prospect

If Tate Southisene hadn't suffered a season-ending injury, I'd likely be discussing him now instead. But Alex Lodise had the chance to flourish in Double-A as a shortstop instead to finish up 2026.

With a major need coming from that shortstop position, maybe Lodise could be a name who continues to put himself on the radar.

Lodise got off to a hot start to his time with Columbus, batting .320 with an .812 OPS.

His batting average cooled off to .238 in September, but his OPS held a bit more stead at .738 during the month.

It's realistic to see him start the season in Triple-A or reach that level early on. At that point, a strong showing could get him a call to the major leagues.

Cam Caminiti, Left-Hander, No. 2 Prospect

Once things clicked for him in 2026, he was lethal. It didn't matter if he was seeing more disciplined hitters. He had them beat.

In six starts for Columbus, he pitched to a 2.01 ERA with a 1.21 WHIP and 32 strikeouts.

Before seeing Double-A action, he represented the Braves organization in the All-Star Futures Game in Philadelphia.

He's ready to move up to Triple-A. If he hadn't run out of time, he might have pitched at that level last season.

The Braves could have given him maybe one start at the end of the year, but they opted to let his season end when Columbus' ended. That's fine. He's in a good spot.

The lefty will be one of the top pitchers to keep an eye on for the Braves next season. Rotation woes are still very real. The bullpen has plenty of turnover during a season.

At some point, the Braves may look to see where he could fit into the equation.

Enjoy our content? Make BravesOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com