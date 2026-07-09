Braves Return Eli White From Paternity List, DFA Outfielder

The Atlanta Braves made an adjustment to their lineup on Thursday morning. The team announced that Eli White was reinstated from the paternity list, and José Azócar had been designated for assignment.

White went on the paternity list on June 6, and he spent the maximum three games away from the team. He last played on Sunday during the Braves' 10-9 loss to the Mets.

In 53 games played this season, White is batting .218 with a .651 OPS, four home runs, 15 RBIs and four stolen bases.

Azócar's latest stint with the Braves came to a brief end. He was up to fill the spot while White was out. It can be presumed that he'll clear waivers, be outrighted to Triple-A, and then he'll elect free agency before re-signing on a minor league contract.

He's seen the ball well this season when he's had the chance to get at-bats in the major leagues. In 11 games, he's batting .353 with an .860 OPS. two doubles and a stolen base.

One more player on the Braves' is still out on the paternity list, Tyler Kinley. The right-hander was placed on the paternity list on July 7 during an array of pitching moves that followed Monday's loss in extra innings to the Mets.

Unless he's reinstated later on Thursday, he'll be activated Friday. A player can be on the paternity list for a maximum of three games. Another player will have to be moved as well.

The Braves are set for a rubber match against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday. First pitch is set for 12:35 p.m., and Bryce Elder will be on the mound against Mitch Keller.

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