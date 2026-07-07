Braves Select LHP Connor Thomas to Roster, Release Bullpen Arm

The Atlanta Braves brought more fresh arms in for the bullpen on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they had selected left-hander Connor Thomas to the major league roster, as well as recalling right-hander James Karinchak.

For corresponding moves, Owen Murphy was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, and Tyler Kinley was placed on the paternity list.

Right-hander Daysbel Hernández was released by the team.

Thomas has been down in the minor leagues ramping up from an injury. This specific one isn't listed on his transaction log, but he finished last season on the 60-day injured list with an elbow injury.

He came to the Braves over the offseason on a minor league contract.

Murphy heads down the day after making his major league debut. He allowed two runs, one earned, in the 10th inning of the Braves' 7-6 loss to the Mets. Overall, he pitched well apart from a pitch or two. He threw 15 of his 20 pitches for strikes and notched his first career strikeout.

Karinchak has been solid, for the most part for the Braves. He's allowed two earned runs over 8 2/3 innings and has a 0.92 WHIP. Both runs came over his last two outings in the majors.

Kinley can be on the paternity list for up to three games, and he is required to miss one of them. He'll sit out Tuesday's series opener in Pittsburgh, and then, we'll see when he returns after that.

It's the end of the road, so it seems, for Hernández's time in the Braves organization. He's been battling injuries and inconsistencies for the better part of a year. At the start of the 2025 season, he was getting time as the Braves' setup man.

As late as July 10, he had a 1.86 ERA. After that he unraveled when availble. In his final 10 appearances, he had a 9.00 ERA.

He was back on the injured list back on July 3. Where he ends up next is yet to be seen, but it will be somewhere other than Atlanta.

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