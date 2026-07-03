Braves Shuffle Bullpen, Sign All-Star to Minor League Contract

The Atlanta Braves made the expected move and opted for fresh arms in the bullpen. They announced that the following arms were on the way out: James Karinchak was optioned, and Ian Hamilton was designated for assignment.

Right-hander Anthony Molina was recalled from Triple-A, and left-hander Danny Young was activated from the injured list.

The Braves also quietly signed another veteran bat. Five-time All-Star and 2013 National League MVP Andrew McCutchen inked a minor league deal with the organization, per his transaction page.

He is currently assigned to the FCL Braves. The contract was officially signed on Wednesday, and he reported to North Port on Thursday. He will join fellow veteran bat Carlos Santana, who signed via a minor league contract and is also assigned to play down in North Port, per his transaction page.

Manager Walt Weiss said following Thursday night's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals that some changes would be coming. They had to have the arms to cover for innings in the bullpen.

While he said that they were short an arm due to having six starting pitchers, he emphasized that Hurston Waldrep wasn't going anywhere. He could have been optioned to make room. However, after his performance ahead of a bullpen meltdown, he's only earned his opportunity to stay up in the majors.

Hamilton and Karinchak covered a combined 2 1/3 innings and allowed a run each. Overall, the bullpen allowed eight runs, seven in the seventh inning alone, as a 5-3 lead was squandered. In a night where the Braves got five runs from the lineup, and a solid night from a starter, the bullpen had a rare awful night.

It about sums up the season since June 9. Nothing can go their way.

McCutchen played 37 games with the Texas Rangers this season. He batted .192 with a .537 OPS. At this time, it's the lowest OPS he's had in a season by far.

It looks like he'll get a chance to ramp up in North Port before likely being assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett. The same likely goes for Sanatana.

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