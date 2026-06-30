Braves Taking Time Nursing Ronald Acuña Jr.'s Health

Ronald Acuña Jr. is still some time away from being back in the Atlanta Braves' lineup. Manager Walt Weiss said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chad Bishop, that it's a "long shot" that the right fielder will be back in the lineup before the All-Star break.

There was no update on how that would impact his ability to play in the All-Star Game, which he is a top vote-getter for. It can be deduced, however, that if he's not able to be back for the regular-season games, it's not looking good for him to participate in the Midsummer Classic.

For what it's worth, he's still hard at work. Earlier on Tuesday, he was reportedly doing drills at Truist Park.

Acuña is nursing a second hamstring injury, and he hasn't appeared in a game since June 9 during the first game of the White Sox series in Chicago. He ran though the first-base bag, took a hop, started to walk awkwardly after and that was it.

He's on the 10-day injured list, so at this point, he can be activated at any time. But after taking about two weeks last time and then seeing him sustain the same injury, they're clearly want him to be good and ready.

In 53 games played this season, Acuña is batting .251 with a .793 OPS with seven home runs and 22 RBIs. He was starting to heat up in the 11 games leading up to his recent injury.

He was batting .316 with a 1.195 OPS, five home runs and 10 RBIs. Some serious damages was happening when he was at the plate, and then he was gone again.

There was hope before the season started that Acuña could have a full, healthy season. He missed most of 2024 with a torn ACL and didn't get back until late May for 2025. That just wasn't in the cards.

Sign up for our Free Atlanta Braves Newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news