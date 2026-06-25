Five Braves Players Advance to Next Phase of All-Star Voting

The results for the first phase of the MLB All-Star voting have been announced, and five members of the Atlanta Braves are moving on as finalists.

The following players were among the top two at their position, or top six for outfielders.

Drake Baldwin (first in voting)

Matt Olson

Ronald Acuña Jr. (top three in voting)

Ozzie Albies (first in voting)

Michael Harris II

Injuries and recent slumps haven't been able to keep these Braves players from moving onto the next round. Voting counts start at zero again for the next phase, so we'll see if anybody starts to think differently this time around.

Both catchers, Baldwin and Dodgers Will Smith, were out for significant time, and they're both finalists. The latter hasn't played since June 5, and Baldwin just came off the injured list just over a week ago.

Acuña has spent significant time on the injured list this season, and he's still on it for the second time. He's out with a hamstring injury he sustained during the first game of the White Sox series on June 9.

Harris has dealt with his injuries this season, but to his credit, he's produced throughout. He came off the bench while he was nursing injuries and delivered. That arguably earns him some brownie points for the All-Star resume.

Olson and Albies have had no trouble staying in the lineup this season, and both continue to build their cases, even as the lineup as a whole struggles.

The second phase of the voting starts at noon EDT on Monday and concludes at noon EDT on Thursday, July 2. The results will be announced on Fox on Saturday, July 4, at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

Unlike in the first phase where five votes could be cast every 24 hours, only one is allowed per voter for this phase.

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