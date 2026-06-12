Braves vs Mets Series Opener in Weather Delay

The Atlanta Braves must battle the weather once again. Their series opener against the New York Mets at Citi Field in Flushing, Queens, is in a weather delay. It was originally scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m. EDT.

The new first pitch time is currently set for 8:30 p.m. EDT.

The game was sent into a delay around 6:30 p.m. Fans who are at the ballpark are being encouraged to take shelter in the concourse due to severe weather.

The severe thunderstorm warning in Queens is over, but there is a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. EDT. Right now, the rain has topped, and the sun is out. The Mets' grounds crew is working to brush the water off the tarp.

Naturally, this is a developing story, and this article will be updated accordingly as more information is available.

After the Braves toughed out some brutal weather in Chicago on Thursday, the rain caught up with them in New York. The series finale on the Southside against the White Sox has been postponed until Aug. 20 due to the weather.

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