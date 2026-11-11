Braves Walt Weiss Finishes Second in Manager of the Year Voting

The results are in for the manager of the year voting in the American League and National League. Atlanta Braves Walt Weiss finished second in the voting behind Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy.

Some voters felt we was worthy of winning the award. He finished with seven first-place votes.

Weiss took over for Brian Snitker as the manager ahead of the 2026 season, following the latter's retirement from the role. Having been the bench coach for eight seasons, he came in with a strong rapport with the team he was inheriting.

He also felt he had the chance to learn a lot compared to the last time he had taken on a manager job, which he held with the Colorado Rockies from 2013 to 2016.

During his first season, the Braves bounced back from a 76-win campaign to win 94 games and capture their first National League division title since 2023. The Braves beat the rival Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card Series before falling to the Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the National League Division Series.

He was tasked with managing a pitching staff that was dealt multiple major injuries, mainly to the starting rotation but also some key bullpen injuries. Overall, the Braves pitching staff finished with a 3.63 ERA, good enough for third in the National League and fifth overall in baseball.

There was little doubt that his efforts would make him a finalist for the Manager of the Year honor.