Where Braves Stars Stand in Latest All-Star Voting Update

The Atlanta Braves remain in a good spot in the latest update in the All-Star voting. Five players are poised to reach the second phase of the voting.

Drake Baldwin and Ozzie Albies are in first place in the voting at their respective positions. Baldwin has a solid lead over Dodgers’ catcher Will Smith with 1,755,768 votes to 1,290,090.

The time away with an injury didn't hurt Baldwin's standing among voters. He's struggled apart from a laser shot to dead center since his return. However, the overall numbers are still strong, and he's got the time to get rolling again.

Meanwhile, Albies has a smaller but still sizable lead over Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott with 972,537 votes to 801,006.

Albies has only helped his case as of late during his resurgence season. He had a two-homer day on Saturday, and the second home run was a walk-off home run to lift the Braves to a series win.

Matt Olson trails former Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman for top vote-getter at his position in the National League. He comes in second with 1,421,095 votes.

Over on the outfielder side, Ronald Acuña Jr and Michael Harris II are in third and fourth place, respectively. For this position, the top six players advance to the next phase instead of just the top two. It makes up for the fact that it’s outfielders in general, and it’s divided into specific outfield positions.

While both have dealt with their respective injuries, it's more notable that Acuña hasn't been impacted much. He missed two weeks in the first half of May, and hasn't played since June 9. It's unknown if the time away will impact the voting over time, but so far, it's been fine.

There are still a few days left in the first phase of the voting. It end on Friday, July 25, at noon EDT.

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