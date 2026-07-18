Get to Know Atlanta Braves Top 2026 Draft Pick AJ Gracia

When AJ Gracia arrived at Truist Park on Friday afternoon, it was a return to familiar territory. He didn't grow up an Atlanta Braves fan - he was actually a Yankees fan - but he still had a connection nonetheless.

He participated in the 2022 Hank Aaron Invitational, which takes place at Truist Park. Little did he realize that this would his future home four years later. As a matter of fact, he didn't realize it would be his future home not longer before he was selected.

"I mean 24 hours before the draft, I had no idea what was going to happen," he said on Friday. "So, it's definitely a lot of unknown, but it's a really cool process to be a part of."

Gracia was drafted with the ninth-overall pick last weekend. A pen was put to paper on a contract pretty quickly after. On Friday, he had to take pictures on the field with his family and be in attendance for a blowout win.

For now, he gets to take in the rare experience of being a team's first-round pick and the even rarer experience of being a top-10 pick in the draft. Rest assured, though, he's eager to get started on his journey back once again to Truist Park, only the next time as a major leaguer.

"I'm just excited to get down to the complex and start working and kind of work my way up, and I hope to be here soon."

He was named an All-ACC member during his three seasons playing in college baseball. During his final season of play, he was named an All-American by multiple outlets, including D1Baseball and Perfect Game.

The former Duke and Virginia baseball product was born and raised in New Jersey. He has plenty of friends who are Mets fans. Fueled by his previous fandom and his current organization, he aims to torture them when the time comes.

He spent a summer playing in the Cape Cod League, where many of the top talent goes to get work in over the summer. More than 1,000 alumni have become major leaguers. He has a chance to join that group.

A Braves player he enjoyed watching growing up is the current star of the team, Ronald Acuña Jr. He has an appreciate for the way the five-time All-Star goes about his business every day. It provided a good model for himself.

He wants the fans to know that he's ready to put the work in day in and day out. A trait he takes pride in is his dicipline.

"I think that shows on the confident side as a player," he said. "It's definitely easy to be confident when you have really process preperations."

As part of this preperation, he's spoken with players he's gotten to know who have been in his shoes before. There is a new challenge ahead to gain insight on.

Metal bats fall to the wayside in favor of wooden bats. What was a 60-game season mainly played on weekends quickly becomes a marathon. Once he reaches Single-A, he'll have a 132-game docket to power through. That eventually grows to 162.

It's nothing that he doesn't embrace getting to go through.

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