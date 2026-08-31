Grading Braves Deadline Moves After Four Weeks of Action

It's been nearly one month since the MLB trade deadline, giving us a clearer picture of how solid these moves were. The Atlanta Braves left the deadline without many positive reviews. However, since then, some of these moves have probably gained some favorability.

Let's take a look at these moves extra hindsight to make some month(ish)-after grades.

Note, we're looking at the top trades of the deadline. More moves were made than this, but the focus is on the trades that were expected to make the most impact for a playoff push.

Part of that focus is on who was added as well. Departures, such as Eli White and Joey Bart, are a story for another time.

Lane Thomas, Bailey Falter From Royals

With this move, the Braves were officially active at the deadline. They flipped two pitching prospects to the Kansas City Royals to get Lane Thomas' bat, as well as Bailey Falter into the system as depth.

Thomas has played a role in 19 since the deadline, primarily as a right-handed bat against lefties. Recently, manager Walt Weiss has tried using him against righties more in the effort to use him more.

So far, he's batting .194 with a .636 OPS, one home run, four extra-base hits and three RBIs. His speed has been utilized a bit with two stolen bases so far.

Meanwhile, Falter get an evaluation since he was part of the same trade. He been solid for Gwinnett up to this point. In five Triple-A appearances, he has a 1.17 ERA, a 0.91 WHIP and seven strikeouts over 7 2/3 innings pitched. He looks like a solid candidate to see action in September when there is an extra spot on the pitching staff.

Between the two, the Braves have a bat who has had his moments and a promising arm for the bullpen.

Grade: B-

Tyler Mahle From Giants

Mahle ended up being the lone starting pitching acquisition. The thought at the time that he would help with giving the team innings, but a true playoff-caliber arm would be needed. That second starter never came.

While the discussion about whether they should have added another starter won't be concluded until after the season, Mahle is at least showing he can be an impact arm in his own right.

He's pitched to a 1.48 ERA with a 0.95 WHIP and 32 strikeouts across 30 1/3 innings pitched. He's already amassed a 1.4 bWAR in less than one month. He has a chance to beat his 2.2 bWAR that he had in 16 starts with the Rangers last season.

This came at just the cost of relief pitcher Anthony Molina, who joined the organization over the offseason on a minor league deal. If the Braves were to extend Mahle - should he have a strong push to the finish - it would be a logical move.

At this time, Mahle is the biggest success story for them at the deadline. The rotation needed help, and he's become their best starter behind Chris Sale.

Grade: A+

Brent Suter From Angels

At the cost of infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr., the Braves added another long reliever to the mix in 37-year-old Brent Suter. As with Mahle, expectations were on the lower end after having a 4.12 ERA over 41 appearances with the Angels this season.

In 14 1/3 innings pitched over six appearances, Suter has a 1.26 ERA and a 1.19 with eight strikeouts. He's given the Braves multiple innings all but one time. In three of his outings, he's tossed three full inning with one run combined in those outings.

He's the long-term reliever they have been seeking for much of the season.

Mahle gets the higher grade, but this move still gets a very good one.

Grade: A-

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