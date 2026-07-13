Ha-Seong Kim Sharp in First Braves Rehab Game, Acuña Rusty

The Atlanta Braves sent out Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim to North Port, Fla., to start their rehab assignments at the complex. While Acuña is slow to start, Kim came out of the gate as if he was acknowledging he had something to prove.

Kim finished the day 2-for-3 with a solo home run. That shot opened scoring in the bottom of the first innings, and the FCL Braves went on to win 4-2 in seven innings.

It's the lowest level of the minor leagues, but it was an opportunity for him to see live pitching, and get at-bats in. With how he had looked since coming off the injured list the first time, Those opportunities weren't coming frequently.

He's off to a good start and is at least producing at a level that he should be able to produce at. If he wasn't, then the optics would get even worse for him. Suffice to say, this was a day he needed.

Kim is working his way back from inflammtion of his right middle finger. It's the same finger that required surgery over the offseason. Manager Walt Weiss said when Kim went on the injured list that the shortstop had been working and taking a lot of swing to try and get back on track.

"And so that's probably not the greatest thing for a guy coming off of hand surgery," Weiss said on July 4. "So, but that's where he's at. He's trying to fight through it. Kind of a catch 22 there."

Meanwhile, it wasn't an ideal day for Acuña. He went 0-for-3 with a strikeout, reaching base on an error by the FCL Twins shortstop. A runner scored on the play, but it didn't count as an RBI, nor did it count as him having reached base from an on-base percentage standpoint.

He struckout in one of this at-bats and flew out to center as well. He was lifted for a pinch runner in the late innings ending his day.

The right fielder is working his way back from a left hamstring strain, the same one that has been an issue for much of the season. The Braves opted to take more time with him after the latest injury. In time, we'll see how he starts to shake the rust off.

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