Two Braves Players Starting Begin Rehab Assignments on Monday

Two members of the Atlanta Braves are set to begin their rehab assignments on Monday. Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ha-Seong Kim head down to the complex in North Port, Fla. They're officially assigned to the FCL Braves.

Both are expected to play in North Port on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for noon EDT.

Acuña is working his way back from a left hamstring strain that he sustained a little over a month ago in Chicago. Kim has been dealing with another injury to his right middle finger, which required surgery over the offseason.

This announcement lines up with the report from last week that Acuña could start his rehab assignment this week. The projection came from manager Walt Weiss.

Beyond the start of their rehab assignments, their timelines for returning to the majors are unclear. What we know is that position players can be on a rehab assignment for up to 20 days. At the very least, they'll spend a few days down at the complex and then likely get some games in with a higher affiliate.

Gwinnett isn't home until next Monday, but Columbus is at home starting Friday. It's possible that they see some action there before moving over to Gwinnett. None of this is confirmed, it's just a possibility of what could happen.

The MLB All-Star Break began on the same day. So, the major and minor league seasons are on pause until Friday. The exception is the rookie levels, which have games all week.

Acuña hadn't looked like himself for much of the season, but he looked sharp before his injury. In 11 games leading up to the injury, he batted .316 with a 1.195 OPS, five home runs, 10 RBIs and seven stolen bases.

Meanwhile, Kim had been struggling mightily. He has just five hits in 82 plate appearances, and the Braves have had to start keeping him out of the lineup. Fortuantely for him, he is now in an environment where he can get playing time.

This could be his real chance to figure out a thing or two before getting called back up to the majors. The Braves just have to give him the time and not rush him.

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