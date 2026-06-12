How to Watch, Probable Starters for Braves vs Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves are set for a National League East bout this weekend when they head to Flushing, Queens to face the New York Mets.

After dropping both games that were played in Chicago against a rising White Sox team, they look to a matchup against a rival for a bounce-back. Last season, the Braves went 8-5 overall against the Mets.

Consider this your TV Guide for the weekend. Here is how to watch the games this weekend along with who will be on the mound.

How to Watch the Braves vs Mets

Friday, June 12, 7:25 p.m.: Apple TV

Saturday, June 13, 4:10 p.m.: BravesVision, SNY

Sunday, June 14, 1:40 p.m.: BravesVision, Gray TV, WPIX

The first game of the series will be nationally televised on Apple TV. Those with a subscription to Apple TV can view the Friday Night Baseball telecast.

Besides that the games on Saturday and Sunday are both available on BravesVision. This available with the following TV providers: Spectrum (check local listings), DirecTV, U-Verse, Xfinity and Fubo.

Sunday's game also has the benefit of being available on broadcast TV, via the local Gray Media stations. In Atlanta, that channel is Atlanta News First (46.1).

If you're a Mets fan and you happened to come across this website, the game on Saturday will air locally on SNY, and the game on Sunday will air on WPIX.

Probable Starter for Series

Friday, June 12: Spencer Strider (4-1, 4.00 ERA) vs Nolan McLean (3-4, 3.98 ERA)

Saturday, June 13: Matín Pérez (4-3, 3.02 ERA) vs TBD

Sunday, June 14: Bryce Elder (5-3, 2.66 ERA) vs Freddy Peralta (4-5, 4.04 ERA)

Strider has allowed at least three runs in each of his last four starts. The home run has not been an issue the last couple of starts, but in his last, he had trouble missing bats. He notched just three strikeouts and he picked up zero whiffs on 20 fastballs thrown. He had six whiffs total on 43 swings from opposing hitters (14%).

Pérez was initially set to start the series finale in Chicago. However, the game was postponed due to weather. As a blessing in disguise, it provided the Braves' pitching staff with a day of rest, and Pérez is able to give the team innings against a division rival.

Elder has allowed three runs or fewer in all but two of his 14 starts this season. He's pitched to a 2.66 ERA so far this year with a 1.05 WHIP to go along with it.

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