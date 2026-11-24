It's obvious at this point that the Atlanta Braves need starting pitching. SI and many others have analyzed and speculated on what the team might do, what it might be willing to pay and for whom. The net of speculation has been cast far and wide, and one rumored connection is former Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic.

Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammons of The Athletic have both reported that Bubic is drawing interest from multiple teams, "from contenders and non-contenders alike." MLB Network's Jon Morosi also explained that Bubic's market is picking up steam.

"Kris Bubic is a name that I'm hearing a lot in the industry," Morosi said. "Bubic has shown in the past, he's been an All-Star-level starting pitcher…"

Despite the fact that he pitched mostly out of the bullpen in 2026, Morosi explained that Bubic's representation is believed to be shopping him as a "starting pitcher only" and will exclusively entertain offers as a starter. It is also believed that Bubic is looking for a shorter-term deal.

The Braves aren't explicitly named as one of the teams interested in the 29-year-old southpaw, but he is the kind of pitcher Atlanta usually likes: talented and possibly cheaper than the big names. The competition for him, however, could push his price beyond a bargain.

Health has always been a question for Bubic, but when he's healthy, he's very good. In 2025, he went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA and 116 strikeouts in as many innings, earning him his lone All-Star selection. Though limited in 2026 due to arm and shoulder soreness, he still posted a 3.76 ERA in 55 innings across 14 appearances (nine starts) for both the Royals and Dodgers.

The Royals traded Bubic at the deadline for pitching prospect Carlos Duran, which speaks to his value, at least it did. As I mentioned, the recent surge in his market may drive the price out of "bargain" territory.

Then there's the question of role. Should the Braves take a flier, Bubic is versatile and could potentially take on a Didier Fuentes-type hybrid role, but as Morosi reported, his camp may be looking for starter-only opportunities. For a team like Atlanta, having an All-Star behind Chris Sale in the rotation is the value play anyway.

The question the Braves must weigh is whether they pursue a guy like Bubic with his injury history. He had Tommy John surgery in 2023 and hasn't been able to play a full season since. But he has still managed to put up solid numbers when he has been out there. With the questions already surrounding the availability of Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach, is it worth pursuing another arm with durability concerns?

Again, the Braves pursuing Bubic is purely speculation on my part. Let me state that plainly. But this is the kind of move Alex Anthopoulos likes to make, and I consider it a bet on upside: an All-Star-level arm at a lower price. Plus, as I've stated before, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner has made something of a name for himself in this arena after maximizing an injury-plagued pitching staff with low-cost veterans in 2026.

At the end of the day, however, there is real injury risk with Bubic, and the mounting competition may decide whether Atlanta even gets involved in the chase at all.

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