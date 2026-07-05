JR Ritchie Sent Back to Triple-A, Braves Select Veteran Arm

The Atlanta Braves picked up a fresh arm who can cover innings in the bullpen. They announced Tuesday morning that Carlos Carrasco had been selected to the major league roster, and JR Ritchie had been optioned back to Triple-A.

One long relief option came in. Another one went out. The Braves had been operating, from their perspective, with one fewer arm in the bullpen. They had who they viewed as a six starters and seven they viewed as relievers.

Ritchie, who pitched three scoreless innings in relief Saturday night, would be unavailable for the next few days. The gives them a familiar rested arm.

In seven appearances, Carrasco has a 3.68 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP with six strikeouts across 14 2/3 innings pitched. He last pitched for the Braves on June 23 out in San Diego.

He's been back and forth between the active and 40-man roster this season. He'll be selected, get designated for assignment, elected free agency, then re-sign to a minor league contract. Rinse and repeat.

This is the latest edition of what we'll call Jesse Chavez routine.

Ritchie, who had options, was the easiest to move to get Carrasco into the bullpen. As a long reliever, he has eight scoreless innings under his belt. He still has things to iron out as a major league start, but once again, we see the flashes of what he can do in the show.

He was able to come back earlier than the 15 minimum days after Ha-Seong Kim went on the injured list with right middle finger inflammation.

The Braves beat the Mets again, this time 14-3. They are a win away from picking up a much-needed series win. First pitch on Sunday is set for 12:30 p.m.

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