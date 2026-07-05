Two Worthy Braves Players Who Missed the Cut for All-Star Game

Five members of the Atlanta Braves were selected to the All-Star Game. That's who is locked down so far. With every player who can't participate, it opens the door for a player who may have been All-Star caliber but missed the cut to get in.

There are two names in particular that were All-Star caliber, but they missed the cut, at least for now. Let's look at two players, one bat and one arm, who have a case to be late additions to the Midsummer Classic.

Dylan Lee, Left-hander

Lee has assembled a career year. His 1.60 ERA and 0.66 WHIP are both career bests so far. It's hard for relievers who aren't closers to make the All-Star Game, but that hasn't stopped his manager and teammates from pushing his case.

"Even [Saturday's] game shows you what he's been for us all year," Chris Sale said. "...hopfully, we can find a way to get him there."

The reality is that competition for the all-star game is stiff among National League pitchers this year. There is no one on the staff that was selected that you can point to who wasn't an All-Star. Perhaps consideration will come if someone is unavailable to pitch on Tuesday, July 14.

Michael Harris II, Centerfield

This truly felt like the year that Harris was going to be an All-Star for the first time. Through 81 games, he's batting .301 with an .841 OPS, 16 home runs and 48 RBIs.

It's the best he's looked since he was named the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2022. It wasn't enough, at least not yet. As a position player, it's less likely for someone to simply be unavailable to play.

Pitchers who make an appearance right before the All-Star Game are usually the ones who sit out when uninjured.

A player could choose to opt out of playing. However, that isn't a reliable way to get into the All-Star Game. Harris is All-Star caliber, but that first appearance may evade him for another year.

That being said, if someone is out, it’s very likely that Harris is one of the first in line.

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