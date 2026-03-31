Braves Pitching Staff Achieves Rare Franchise Feat

The Atlanta Braves' pitching staff has looked good in the early going this season, but it appears they’re historically good in the context of franchise history. Their two shutouts in the first four games are a feat not seen in 120 years.

It has occurred when the Boston Beaneaters (or Nationals, depending on the source, since names weren’t so official then) blanked the Brooklyn Superbas in 1906. The time before that was when it was done against the same team in 1899.

So, the Athletics, who played under Connie Mack in Philadelphia the last time this happened, achieve history, in turn. They’re the first team that isn’t the Brooklyn Superbas to be on the other end of this feat.

For those wondering, the Superbas are now the Dodgers. They officially adopted that name in 1932 after it was an alternate name, alongside the Superbas and Robins, for decades. The Beaneaters officially became the Braves, the first time, six years after they last blanked a team twice in their first four games (1912).

It’s worth pointing out the name changes and their history because it provides further context for how long it’s been. The Braves have undergone a few name changes and moved to multiple cities since then. It was something that Warren Spahn and Johnny Sain, nor the hall of fame trio of the 1990s, could pull off.

It took Chris Sale and Bryce Elder. Surely, you all had that on your bingo card.

The Braves reached two shutouts at lightning speed in comparison to last season. Their first shutout came in their eighth game, which was their first win of the season. The next didn’t come for another month, when they blanked the Cincinnati Reds, 4-0, on May 5.

This is a team that needed a historic moment or two to go their way after they were making history for the wrong reasons at times last year. They set the record for most players used in a season (71). They tied the record for most pitchers used in a season with 46. This more recent record spells good fortune as opposed to reflecting a rough year.

The Braves are off to a 3-1 start, in part due to these two early shutouts. That’s three more wins in their first seven games than last year. They looked to make it four more on Tuesday when they face the A’s again at home. Jose Suarez is on the bump for a 7:15 p.m. first pitch. Now, wouldn’t it be something if he tossed a scoreless outing for the bullpen to finish off?

Sign up for our free newsletter for the latest news