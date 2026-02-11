Braves Spencer Schwellenbach Breaks Silence on Uncertain Future

Spencer Schwellenbach is set to miss much of the upcoming 2026 season. However, how much time the Atlanta Braves rotation arm will miss is still up in the air.

When he addressed his injury on Wednesday morning, he revealed that he would need arthroscopic surgery to remove bone spurs and help eliminate the inflammation in his elbow. As of now, a timeline for his return is unknown. For now, returning this season isn't officially ruled out.

At this time, this at least confirms that any issues with his UCL have been avoided, but his timeline is still expected to be at least somewhat long regardless.

He said that he had touched the mound four or five times and he was feeling good. Then, something when wrong during a bullpen session that occured when he said was two Fridays ago.

"Just letting it go pretty good up until the last three pitches; just felt something wrong in the elbow," he said on Wednesday via the Atlanta-Journal Constitution's Chad Bishop.

There's been imaging and multiple opinions from doctors. All signs ultimately pointed to him having to miss much of the season. At minimum, he'll miss two months, but it's expected to be longer than that.

Exact timelines on official healthcare website, such as the Mayo Clinic, were unclear, but it was still in the multiple weeks range for more general recovery. Arthroscopy is minimally invasive, but the recovery can still take some time. These recovery times are for the average person, and not for pitchers who are expected to throw fastballs and breaking pitchers are high velocities.

Suffice to say, the Braves have to be preapred to be without Schwellenbach for the long haul.

Last season, in 17 starts, he pitched to a 3.09 ERA and a 0.96 WHIP in 110 2/3 innings pitched. He was work horse, even tossing a complete games a couple weeks before he first elbow injury, a fracture. This current injury is unrelated to the first, according to Walt Weiss on Tuesday.

Along with him, the Braves have officially moved Joe Jiménez to the 60-day injured list, as he recovers from his knee injury.

The team naturally has to hope for the best while still preparing for the worst. They'll likley need external help to fortify the rotation this season. This could also spell opportunity for a younger pitcher to step up, or perhaps both are in the cards.

