Nacho Alvarez, Four Braves Prospects Highlight Triple-A Roster

The Atlanta Braves finalized their roster for Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of opening day on Friday. It's a group with some already familiar names, whether they be young talent or some established veterans.

Nacho Alvarez Jr. will start the season in the minor leagues once again, but it will be the first time he starts in Triple-A. He began last season with the FCL Braves as he recovered from an injury he sustained early in spring training.

Alvarez was a top-five prospect in the system, but he has since graduated from that status. He saw consistent playing time with the Braves late last season, filling in for Austin Riley at third base.

Four prospects will start the season with Gwinnett, including JR Ritchie (No. 2), Lucas Braun (No. 9), Rolddy Muñoz (No. 18) and Hayden Harris (No. 22). Harris and Muñoz made their debuts as September call-ups.

Ritchie saw action with the Braves during spring training, and he's expected to make his major league debut sometime this upcoming season. Braun was in minor league camp and reached Triple-A for the first time late last year.

Some other familiar names who have seen action with the Braves before include Dylan Dodd, Chadwick Tromp, Sandy León, Carlos Carrasco, Hunter Stratton and Luke Williams.

The bulk of the roster was part of the Braves big league camp during spring training for at least some time. Rowdy Tellez is a late addition. The veteran slugger signed a minor league contract with the team last week.

Below is the full list of who will start the season with Triple-A Gwinnett. Prospects have their names in bold with their prospect ranking included next to their name in parentheses. All rankings are according to MLB.com.

None prospects who have yet to make their major league debuts will have their name italicized.

Right-Handers (13)

Lucas Braun (No. 9)

Carlos Carrasco

Javy Guerra

Ian Hamilton

Eliezer Hernández

James Karinchak

Anthony Molina

Rolddy Muñoz (No. 18)

Anderson Pilar

Austin Pope

JR Ritchie (No. 2)

Tayler Scott

Hunter Stratton

Left-Handers (2)

Dylan Dodd

Hayden Harris (No. 22)

Catchers (3)

Jair Camargo

Sandy León

Chadwick Tromp

Infielders (6)

Nacho Alvarez Jr.

Jim Jarvis

Aaron Schunk

Rowdy Tellez

Luke Waddell

Luke Williams

Outfielders (4)

José Azocar

Ben Gamel

Brewer Hicklen

DaShawn Keirsey Jr.

The Stripers open their season Friday, the same day as their big league affiliate. They'll host the Memphis Redbirds at Gwinnett Field for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Starters have yet to be announced.

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