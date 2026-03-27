Nacho Alvarez, Four Braves Prospects Highlight Triple-A Roster
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The Atlanta Braves finalized their roster for Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of opening day on Friday. It's a group with some already familiar names, whether they be young talent or some established veterans.
Nacho Alvarez Jr. will start the season in the minor leagues once again, but it will be the first time he starts in Triple-A. He began last season with the FCL Braves as he recovered from an injury he sustained early in spring training.
Alvarez was a top-five prospect in the system, but he has since graduated from that status. He saw consistent playing time with the Braves late last season, filling in for Austin Riley at third base.
Four prospects will start the season with Gwinnett, including JR Ritchie (No. 2), Lucas Braun (No. 9), Rolddy Muñoz (No. 18) and Hayden Harris (No. 22). Harris and Muñoz made their debuts as September call-ups.
Ritchie saw action with the Braves during spring training, and he's expected to make his major league debut sometime this upcoming season. Braun was in minor league camp and reached Triple-A for the first time late last year.
Some other familiar names who have seen action with the Braves before include Dylan Dodd, Chadwick Tromp, Sandy León, Carlos Carrasco, Hunter Stratton and Luke Williams.
The bulk of the roster was part of the Braves big league camp during spring training for at least some time. Rowdy Tellez is a late addition. The veteran slugger signed a minor league contract with the team last week.
Below is the full list of who will start the season with Triple-A Gwinnett. Prospects have their names in bold with their prospect ranking included next to their name in parentheses. All rankings are according to MLB.com.
None prospects who have yet to make their major league debuts will have their name italicized.
Right-Handers (13)
- Lucas Braun (No. 9)
- Carlos Carrasco
- Javy Guerra
- Ian Hamilton
- Eliezer Hernández
- James Karinchak
- Anthony Molina
- Rolddy Muñoz (No. 18)
- Anderson Pilar
- Austin Pope
- JR Ritchie (No. 2)
- Tayler Scott
- Hunter Stratton
Left-Handers (2)
- Dylan Dodd
- Hayden Harris (No. 22)
Catchers (3)
- Jair Camargo
- Sandy León
- Chadwick Tromp
Infielders (6)
- Nacho Alvarez Jr.
- Jim Jarvis
- Aaron Schunk
- Rowdy Tellez
- Luke Waddell
- Luke Williams
Outfielders (4)
- José Azocar
- Ben Gamel
- Brewer Hicklen
- DaShawn Keirsey Jr.
The Stripers open their season Friday, the same day as their big league affiliate. They'll host the Memphis Redbirds at Gwinnett Field for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. Starters have yet to be announced.
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Harrison Smajovits is a reporter covering the Atlanta Braves and the Florida Gators. He also covers the Tampa Bay Lightning for The Hockey Writers. He has two degrees from the University of Florida: a bachelor's in Telecommunication and a master's in Sport Management. When he's not writing, Harrison is usually listening to his Beatles records or getting out of the house with friends.Follow HarrisonSmaj