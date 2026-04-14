Walt Weiss Explains Quick Hook After Braves’ Loss to Marlins

ATLANTA – The Atlanta Braves struggled on the mound in a 10-4 loss to the Marlins at Truist Park. Grant Holmes started hot, throwing three perfect frames against the division rival, but lost control in the fourth inning and did not see a fifth.

The hook came fast for the starter, despite that strong start. He eventually worked his way through the difficult fourth inning. He threw 29 pitches, but the Marlins unleashed a barrage that plated three runs.

Braves manager Walt Weiss knew coming into this game that there would be a shorter leash for his starter, and Aaron Bummer trotted out for the fifth inning. The bats had quickly tied the game up, and the Marlins were lined up for his reliever to mow them down before turning things over to the higher-leverage options in the bullpen.

But it did not go the way Weiss had hoped. What started as a means to protect Holmes turned into three more plated runs for the Marlins and a missed opportunity for the Braves. They fell out of the mix in this game and were never able to fully recover.

Weiss was aggressive. He saw an opportunity, and he took it.

On top of that, Holmes was coming off a start that he needed to grind out 99 pitches against the Angels and was on regular rest. For a game in mid-April (when there is a long season of starts left to go), expelling unnecessary additional effort is not always necessary.

“It’s more looking at the big picture for him this early in the year,” the Braves manager said. “If he didn’t have the outing he did the last time out in Anaheim, I wouldn’t have done it, most likely. And then, if he had an extra day’s rest – wasn’t on regular rest, I wouldn’t have done it. So there were multiple factors there. And then the fact that he was on the third time through [the Marlins’ lineup]. Then, we were set up for Bummer, so that was my thought process.”

After the game, Weiss made a point to ensure his pitcher understood his rationale. Although he was not pleased with the decision, Weiss said that Holmes “handled it like a professional.”

And Holmes made it clear after the game that he appreciated his manager’s candor.

“I can go to bed at night and sleep well knowing the reasoning for why he did it,” Holmes explained. “I feel like it goes a really long way. Walt’s a good guy and great manager. I’ve got a lot of respect for any decision he makes.”

As a former player himself, Weiss knows that his guys will always want to know where they stand with the club. As a player fresh off a UCL tear last summer and a club facing pitching uncertainty this spring, Holmes would have a right to be uncertain when he was being pulled after throwing just 59 pitches.

“Clarity is more important. You don’t have to agree with me – and in the end, it looked like you [Holmes] were right and I was wrong,” Weiss said. “But it’s more important that there’s clarity than that we agree all the time, so there’s no mixed messages.”

For Holmes, that can be something to lean on between now and his next start on Saturday against the Phillies. He will also have that extra day of rest. Until then, he can go to bed confident that his manager has his back.

“All the years I’ve been playing, the minor leagues and here, I have not had the communication like that. I feel like the old-school guys keep to themselves. Walt’s kind of new-school and old-school. I really enjoy playing for him.”

The Braves did not get the result they wanted, but the conversation afterward made it clear the lines of communication inside the clubhouse remain strong.

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