Ozzie Albies Comeback Arc Adds Another Chapter with Braves Walk-Off Win

With the swing of a bat from Ozzie Albies, the Atlanta Braves found themselves on the winning end of a ballgame. He turned on a 1-2 pitch with one out and managed to push it fair alongside the right field foul pole.

“I wasn’t sure,” manager Walt Weiss said. “You know, there’s been a lot of balls this year that I thought were way out that didn’t get to the track and vice versa. So, you just never know.”

One moment, the Milwaukee Brewers were up 3-2 with a chance to tie the series. Instead, the Braves were in the win column 4-3 and had another series win.

The thrilling finish marked another big game for Albies. He got scoring going earlier in the game with a solo home run, and he capped the game off with another one in the seats.

The walk-off was his 12th home run, doubling his total from the same date last season, when he had six. At the time, he was in a home run drought that dated back to May 29 and lasted up until July 9.

He pushed through a couple of roller coaster seasons, with some major injuries not making it any easier. Now, he gets to just do his thing.

“You know you just gotta keep playing baseball hard,” Albies said. “This game - it’s definitely a hard game. You gotta just keep pushing, keep giving it all you can and things will turn around.”

For good measure, he’s tied with Arizona Diamondbacks’ star Ketel Marte for the most home runs by players whose primary position is second base.

Along with the home runs, Albies is batting .284 with a .788 OPS and 40 RBIs on the year. This performance has garnered him a lead in the All-Star voting for second baseman in the National League.

If he had to do anything more to give somebody a case, he tacked on a nice piece to the resume.

“The one thing I’ll say about Oziie is he’s always been the same guy,” Chris Sale said. “No matter - whether he’s injured, whether he’s in a slump or he’s the best player on the field. He’s always been the same. So, you know, it becomes really easy to root for him and to stay in his corner and to believe in him.”

This series win marked their first since they completed their sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates on June 7. Their 19 series wins, which lead the majors this season through 75 games, are the most in modern franchise history, surpassing the 1953 and 1998 teams.

Their three walk-off home runs this season is tied with the San Diego Padres and Chicago White Sox for the most in the majors. Their five total walk-offs this season are tied for the third most.

Now, they have a chance to pick up the sweets on Sunday. Bryce Elder is on the mound for a 1:35 p.m. first pitch.

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