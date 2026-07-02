Sean Murphy Progressing Toward Return to Braves

Sean Murphy continues to inch closer to returning to the Atlanta Braves lineup. Manager Walt Weiss said on Wednesday that the veteran catcher threw to bases on Wednesday as part of his workouts.

His timeline in general is still unclear - Weiss wanted to avoid speculating. He added that he didn't think he was too far away.

"He's starting to do some baseball things," he said. "But, yeah, I'm not sure exactly when the rehab clock will start."

Murphy is just over seven weeks removed from sustaining a left fractured middle finger. This injury came just four games after he returned from the injured list from a hip injury that required surgery back in the fall.

He went 1-for-14 during his short return back.

For a time, the Braves were without both intended members of their catching tandem. Drake Baldwin missed over a month with an oblique injury.

During that time, the Braves have rotated through a few options. Sandy León had the bulk of the appearances, but Chadwick Tromp and Austin Wynns got their share of playing time as well.

Jonah Heim was with the team to start the season, but he was designated for assignment and traded to the Athletics to make room for Murphy on the roster.

Since then, Baldwin has returned, and Burford native Joey Bart has been brought in to back him up. Bart came over in a trade with the Pirates in late June.

The Braves have Baldwin in the lineup behind the dish for their series finale against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

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