The Ronald Acuña Jr. Question Looms Over the Braves' Offseason

Wednesday night's loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS officially closed the book on the 2026 season for the Atlanta Braves. With that abrupt ending come the questions that follow every team into every offseason: roster construction, contracts, offseason moves and more.

Several of those questions will affect 2027 directly. Do the Braves pick up Ozzie Albies' option? What do they do about Austin Riley's declining production? How do they address the lack of a long-term shortstop? But one decision, and the events surrounding it, casts a much larger shadow: what the future holds for Ronald Acuña Jr.

Start with what we know. Acuña's contract includes two identical $17 million team options, for 2027 and 2028, which means he wouldn't reach unrestricted free agency until 2029. The control lies with the team, and with a bat like Acuña's, there's little reason to believe the Braves won't exercise both.

We also know what Acuña said after Game 4. Emotional in the wake of the loss, he expressed disappointment in his own performance, even acknowledging that Atlanta fans had every right to boo him as they did, and reiterated that his desire to stay with the Braves hasn't changed. Shortly afterward, however, he appeared to remove all mentions of the team from his social media. It's worth a raised eyebrow, if only because it's unusual for a player with two years of team control remaining.

Meanwhile, the broader baseball landscape carries its own uncertainty. MLB insider Jeff Passan has said on multiple occasions and outlets - including the 'All the Smoke' podcast hosted by Matt Barnes - that a lockout "is not potential. It's happening."

Opening Day is currently set for March 24, 2027, which would be the earliest in league history, and labor stoppages typically aren't resolved quickly, so the shape of the 2027 schedule is very much an open question.

There is also plenty to be excited about on the Atlanta side. The Braves have their most highly touted hitting prospect since Acuña himself waiting in the minors in Eric Hartman, and a potential outfield of Michael Harris II, Hartman and Acuña gives everyone involved something to look forward to.

So where does that leave us? Does Acuña still mean it when he says he wants to stay? Is the social media move just noise, or does it signal something more? Those are fair questions to ask, and they're ones the Braves brass will surely be asking themselves too. But with the postseason exit still fresh, this is a moment to avoid conjecture.

Ask the questions, but don't panic or jump to conclusions: Acuña is under team control through 2028. He's said he wants to stay, and he doesn't appear to be going anywhere in the near future.

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