What to Make Atlanta Braves' Latest Losing Skid

Well, perhaps the best way to put it is here we got again.

With the 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night, the Atlanta Braves dropped yet another series. Since winning nine in a row, they've dropped seven of their last 11.

How the last 11 games have panned out is a reflection of the game of Whac-A-Mole this team has been playing all season. The moment they tackle one problem, something else pops up.

Sometimes, the offense didn't show up, as was the case on Tuesday. They've been held to two runs or fewer five times during the latest downturn. They won one of those games.

Shortstop didn't get much production again. That's becoming a tale as old as time for this team.

To be fair, much of the infield is in a slump. Having Ozzie Albies join Jim Jarvis in a lack of productivity doesn't help. Some of the platoon players haven't been as effective as of late over in the outfield either.

Drake Baldwin, Matt Olson and Michael Harris II have continued to produce, but they're only one-third of the lineup.

Another night, the starting pitcher put the team in a hole early. Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes, to name two major examples, will either give you the games of their lives, or it's a very long night ahead of them.

The bullpen has been a culprit as well. Tyler Kinley and Danny Young both had to be designated for assignment over the last couple of days. The bullpen that we saw on opening day essentially doesn't exist anymore. When they'll get one of their most reliable arms, Robert Suarez, back is anybody's guess.

One thing is for sure: There can't be much flak given to the trade deadline acquisitions. Tyler Mahle has a 1.45 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP in his three starts with the team. If the playoffs started tomorrow, there would be no reason not to start him.

Meanwhile, Lane Thomas has been productive when the Braves actually get him into a game. He gets on base, and he's had no trouble driving. He embraced his role. That's very clear. A major issue is that his role doesn't give him as many opportunities to contribute as many would like.

Brent Suter has been mostly solid in his long relief role for the team.

All of this is great, but they're only getting part-time help from these additions. Full-time, this team clearly still has some issues to hammer out.

Should anybody panic? I wouldn't advise it. Feel free to be concerned, but this team is nowhere near the point of causing panic. This team is going to correct course soon. They've had their major slumps this season, and they've made it out of it.

There are still six weeks ahead to see what can still be addressed. The rotation has the quickest fix with the return of AJ Smith-Shawver. They still have to see how he performs for the team long-term, but they have a notable solution to at least try.

For the bullpen, there could be some hope with Bailey Falter, who came over with Thomas in the trade with the Royals. He's been solid as a reliever in the minor leagues. Perhaps he can jump in. James Karinchak, when he's been in the majors, has been effective. They could turn to him again.

As for the offensive side, there are solutions for the outfield. Brewer Hicklen could get another go. For shortstop, it's going to be much tougher.

There is one more angle to take into account. It's baseball. Timing will be everything. Either things are going to time out right to go on a run in October, or that'll be it. It's not an angle anybody wants to hear, but that's just a reality.

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