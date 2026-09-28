What We Learned About Injured Braves Pitchers Ahead of Postseason

Monday was a day full of postseason preparation at Truist Park for the Atlanta Braves. In the background, players on the mend were getting work in to potentially help at some point down the line.

Bryce Elder, Reynaldo López, Lane Thomas and Martín Pérez were all seen working. Elder was even in full uniform. While all of them are progressing, manager Walt Weiss kept their statuses up in the air.

He made it clear that none of them are available for the National League Wild Card Series (NLWCS), but after that, it is still a wait-and-see.

"Yeah, it's tough to look into the future," Weiss said to the media on Monday. "I just know these guys obviously aren't available for this round. Are they available for next round? I have no idea really. So, yeah, those are conversations for a later date. Focus is on this round right now."

Naturally, if they're out there, the possibility of seeing them at some point in the postseason is good if the team makes it far enough.

Each of the afformentioned names are recovering from the following injuries:

Bryce Elder: knee scope

Martin Pérez: Lower back inflammation

Lane Thomas: strained left intercostal muscle

Reynaldo López: Right shoulder inflammation

Jiménez at Work, But Return Not Expected

Along with the afformentioned players at work, Joe Jiménez was out there as well. Like Elder, he threw a live batting practice to get more work in following his rehab assignment with Gwinnett.

While he's a close to being back as he's ever been, next season is likely when that return to the majors would come. Weiss was quick throw cold water on the idea of Jiménez pitching in the postseason for the team.

"I think you have to, you look at it from 10,000 feet, and he hasn't pitched in two years," Weiss said. "I love Joe, and I love his perseverance, and I'm happy for him, where he's at right now, relative to what it was six months ago. But hit's obviously a long shot for that to happen."

Much of it has to do with doing right by him as much as it has to do with him being ready for the postseason.

"I don't even know if that's fair," Weiss said.

You label it as the odds are greater than zero, but the status seems to be pretty clear. He's coming to keep coming along. The big return will have to keep waiting.

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