A new monkey at Zoo Atlanta has been named in the spirit of Atlanta Braves baseball. They announced this week on social media that a baby monkey born at the zoo is named after Austin Riley.

The post on Instagram includes a photo of the new monkey, Riley, inside a baseball glove next to a baseball with his name written on it in black marker.

"We thought it would be fun to recognize one of Atlanta’s own by giving our newest addition a name that connects him to our hometown team and a player who has made an impact on Atlanta sports. Go Braves! We’re proud to have our own Riley here at Zoo Atlanta, and Austin has a little fan of his own here too," Jodi C., Curator of Primates said in a statement on Zoo Atlanta's instagram page.

Perhaps sometime in the future, the two Rileys can take photos together.

The Schmidt’s guenon born monkey was born in the month of August. This means he wasn't just born in time for the playoffs, but he was around for clinching the postseason berth along with clinching the National League East title.

Riley, the third baseman that is, likely would have made his new fan proud in the postseason. Given that the monkey was born "right around the playoffs," it's worth the reminder that the baseball player his a go-ahead home run to help the Braves beat the Phillies in Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series.

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