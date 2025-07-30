Where is Rock Bottom for the 2025 Atlanta Braves?
The bottom seemed to fall out of the 2025 season for the Atlanta Braves as early as the first week. In the first seven days of the schedule, the Braves lost seven times, starting pitcher Reynaldo López landed on the injured list and left fielder Jurickson Profar received a PED suspension.
Another potential rock bottom moment for the Braves this season occurred on June 5 when the team gave up a six-run lead in the ninth inning to suffer a sweep at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
But the thing about rock bottom is if something is going to actually be rock bottom, then it can't keep getting worse.
For the 2025 Braves, things just seem to keep getting worse.
Over the last handful of days, the Braves lost another starting pitcher, Grant Holmes, to injury. All five of the team's starting pitchers from Opening Day are now on the 60-day injured list.
Then Tuesday night, 2023 MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. went on the injured list for the second time this season. Acuña is set to miss at least 10 days (likely much more) because of right Achilles tightness. He left Tuesday's loss versus the Kansas City Royals in the sixth inning because of the ailment.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported Acuña was wearing a boot after Tuesday's game and will be further evaluated Wednesday.
Injuries were a major storyline for the Braves last season. The narrative around the team was that injuries were the reason the Braves snapped its NL East titles streak in 2024.
The expectation was those players would return healthy to be stars again in 2025. But that hasn't happened. Instead, 2025 has been a lesson for general manager Alex Anthopoulos -- when an organization starts having injury-prone players, depth has to be a focal point, not faith in better injury luck.
Without much MLB organizational depth, the Braves had to call on 20-year-old Didier Fuentes to pitch a handful of games at the end of the first half. That experiment was a disaster.
Instead of trying that again with another minor league pitcher not ready, the Braves traded for Erick Fedde and Carlos Carrasco this past week. Embarrassingly, the Braves are buying players not because they are trying to make a run; they simply need inning-eaters to finish the season.
Depending on how much Acuña and other injured players push to return, the Braves may need other additions too. Guys like Marcell Ozuna, Raisel Iglesias and others are reportedly available for trade right now. But if dealt, which healthy players will the Braves have left to fill out the roster the rest of the season?
Meanwhile, the Braves just keep on losing. They are 3-8 since the All-Star Break. At 45-61, they are in danger of having the worst record in the NL not counting the lowly Colorado Rockies.
There's no hope left for the Braves to turn around the 2025 season. There will be no return to the top of the NL East or playoff appearance this fall.
But the question of how far the team falls remains. Because it doesn't appear the Braves have hit rock bottom yet.