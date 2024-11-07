Braves 'Involved' in Sweepstakes for OF Teoscar Hernández?
Multiple pundits have argued that the Atlanta Braves are a potential suitor for Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernández this offseason.
MLB insider Jon Morosi didn't report Thursday that the Braves are pursuing the World Series champion outfielder. However, Morosi also didn't rule out the possibility.
"Teoscar Hernández is drawing interest from the Red Sox and Orioles in free agency, sources say," Morosi reported on X (formerly Twitter). "Other clubs are involved, too."
The question is whether the Braves are one of the other clubs involved.
If FOX Sports' Rowan Kavner and CBS Sports' R.J. Anderson had to guess, they would probably both say it's strongly possible the Braves are involved. Both writers named the Braves a potential landing spot for Hernández.
The 32-year-old outfielder just experienced a terrific season for the Dodgers in 2024. He slashed .272/.339/.501 with 33 home runs, 99 RBI and 84 runs in 154 games. Hernández made the National League All-Star team. During All-Star week, he won the Home Run Derby.
Hernández struggled during the NLCS against the New York Mets. But he hit .333 with 2 home runs and 7 RBI in Los Angeles' comeback versus the San Diego Padres during the NLDS. Hernández also had a home run with 4 RBI and a .350 average in the World Series against the New York Yankees.
The Braves could be interested in adding an outfielder this offseason after trading Jorge Soler to the Los Angeles Angels on Oct. 31.
Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos told reporters on Nov. 5 that right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will likely not be ready for 2025 Opening Day. So, the Braves could use additional outfield depth to begin the season.
However, Hernández wouldn't simply be a placeholder for the 2023 MVP until Acuña is ready to return. He's one of the top hitters set to be available in MLB free agency this offseason, so he's going to be expensive to sign. The Braves would have to find a place for him in the lineup even after Acuña returns.
Very likely, that would be left field.
Hernández played 115 games in left field and 58 contests at right field for the Dodgers in 2024.
This past season was Hernández's first with the Dodgers. He has also played for the Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners in his career.
He won outfielder Silver Slugger awards in 2020 and 2021 with the Blue Jays. He was also an American League All-Star during 2021.
Hernández owns a career .263/.320/.488 slash line in 965 MLB games. He has smashed 192 home runs with 572 RBI and 506 runs in 3,534 at-bats across nine seasons.