Atlanta Braves Activate Spencer Strider From Injured List
The Atlanta Braves announced on Monday morning that they have activated Spencer Strider from the injured list. It can be presumed that he will take the spot on Tuesday currently listed as TBD for the game against the Washington Nationals.
He was able to bypass another rehab assignment. He continued to throw throughout his time on the injured list and threw a couple of successful side sessions and a sim game.
Back on Wednesday, he pitched five sim "innings" against some Triple-A hitters (Conner Capel and Cody Milligan being two of them) who drove down from Gwinnett to participate. He was able to throw more than 60% of his pitches for strikes and made use of five pitches: four-seamer, slider, changeup, cutter and curveball.
Strider also played in the field a bit, simulating grounds and slow rollers back to the mound. Most were tossed over to first, but one was sent over to second base - work on getting the lead runners and turning two.
His four-seamer sat between 93 and 94 with a couple that hit 95. It was lower than what we're used to seeing, but Snitker and pitching coach Rick Kranitz weren't concerned. They liked how his pitches looked.
Strider has made one appearance for the Braves since returning from his recovery from a UCL injury. He pitched five innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out five Toronto Blue Jays batters.
Ahead of his second start, he injured his hamstring playing catch. Nothing was said to look out of the ordinary when it happened. It was revealed to be a Grade 1 hamstring injury.
With Strider coming back next week, the starting rotation should look as follows - not in any specific order:
- Chris Sale
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- Spencer Strider
- AJ Smith-Shawver
- Grant Holmes
Bryce Elder was optioned to make room in the starting rotation on Thursday. Dylan Dodd was optioned Sunday afternoon to make room on the active roster.