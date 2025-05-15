Braves Option Elder, Make Room in Rotation For Strider
The Atlanta Braves' decision to make room for Spencer Strider didn’t take long. They announced Thursday afternoon that they optioned Bryce Elder down to the Triple-A.
It was between him and Grant Holmes, and they opted to stick with Holmes, who has been with the team since Opening Day.
Elder heads back to Gwinnett despite being on a solid run in the Majors. In his last five starts, he’s had a 3.10 ERA in 29 innings pitched. He pitched Wednesday night in the 5-4 loss to the Washington Nationals. He pitched six innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out three.
With Strider coming back next week, the starting rotation should look as follows - not in any specific order:
- Chris Sale
- Spencer Schwellenbach
- Spencer Strider
- AJ Smith-Shawver
- Grant Holmes
Last time, Elder was chosen to stay up and Smith-Shawver had been sent down. However, the 22-year-old right-hander has been looked too good since he came back up to show him the shuttle to the minor leagues. He’s had a 1.08 ERA in his four post-recall starts.
The reality is that the Braves were in a position to make a tough decision. With a six-man rotation not being an option, someone had to be bumped. If Holmes had been moved, he likely would have gone to the bullpen. Elder just wasn’t seen as a similar candidate to do that.
Strider is expected to return during the road series against the Nationals next week. Manager Brian Snitker didn’t specify which game it would be. If it’s based on five days rest from his sim start on Wednesday, it would be the series opener on Tuesday.