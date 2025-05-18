Braves Officially Open Roster Spot for Spencer Strider: Report
The Atlanta Braves announced Sunday that AJ Smith-Shawver and Chris Sale would start Wednesday and Thursday against the Washington Nationals. But the team didn't announce a starter for Tuesday's matchup.
Last week, though, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Spencer Strider would come off the injured list and start one of the games versus the Natonals.
In other words, the worst kept secret in Braves Country to end this weekend was Strider starting Tuesday.
Who Strider would replace on the active roster wasn't necessarily a huge surprise either. But it became official Sunday evening.
The Athletic's David O'Brien reported the Braves optioned left-hander Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett after Sunday's win. Strider will replace Dodd on the Braves roster.
Dodd spent the weekend with the Braves at Fenway Park. He didn't appear in any of the three games against the Boston Red Sox. The Braves called up Dodd after optioning starter Bryce Elder to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Elder started Wednesday's game versus the Nationals. Since the Braves already knew Strider would be ready to return by Elder's next turn in the rotation, the team was able to option the starter early and bring up an extra relief pitcher for the weekend series.
Looking at the series of transactions another way, Strider is replacing Elder on Atlanta's roster. Dodd just held the spot for a few days.
Dodd pitched in one game for the Braves last season. He allowed two runs on four hits and a walk in two innings.
During the 2023 season, Dodd started seven games for the Braves. He registered a 7.60 ERA and 1.893 WHIP in 34.1 innings.
Dodd started 20 games at Triple-A last season, but this year, the organization appears to see his future as a left-handed reliever. Dodd has made 16 appearances out of the bullpen in Gwinnett during 2025.
He is 1-1 with a 5.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 12.1 K/9 rate in 15.2 innings.
Strider is projected to make his second start of the 2025 season Tuesday. He has missed roughly the past month because of a hamstring issue.