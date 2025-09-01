Braves Claim Gold Glove-Winning Infielder Off Waivers
The Atlanta Braves make another roster move ahead of getting September action underway. Infielder Ha-Seong Kim has been claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays, the team announced on Monday.
In a corresponding move, third baseman Austin Riley, who has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season, has been transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal broke the news of the move shortly before the team made an official announcement. He added that Kim is ready to come off the 10-day injured list (lower back inflammation), and the team will owe him $2 million this season.
Next season, he has a player option for next season worth $16 million. He signed with the Rays over the winter as a free agent.
Injuries have been a common issue for Kim this season. He spent the first few months of the season recovering from right shoulder surgery. He saw action for the first time this season on July 4 and last played on Aug. 19.
He’s played in 24 games this season, batting .214 with a .611 OPS, two home runs and five RBIs. The Braves will have a month to see what he can do before the end of the season.
A highlight of his skillset is his glove. He won the utility Gold Glove in 2023 during his time with the San Diego Padres. He's also typically good on the basepaths with 38 stolen bases in 2023 and 22 more in 2024.
That being said, his offense is typically better. He has a career .241 batting average and a career .702 OPS.
Since Kim has the ball in his court to decide if he wants to test the market, the Braves would have to figure out another move if they decide not to keep him on for next season.
We’ll have to see how the Braves balance this infield addition with having Nick Allen as the starting shortstop and Ozzie Albies as the starting second baseman.
Allen specifically has struggled at the plate over the last couple months. In his last 53 games, he's batting .190 with a .450 OPS.
The Braves added both infield and pitching depth on Monday. Earlier in the day, they called up No. 18 prospect and right-hander Rolddy Muñoz and reinstated infielder Luke Williams from the 10-day injured list.
Meanwhile, Riley’s move to the 60-day injured list was a long time coming. He’s been shut down for the season after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia. Riley finished the season with a .260 average, a .737 OPS, 16 home runs and 54 RBIs in 102 games played.
Nacho Alvarez Jr. has been filling in at third base.
Rosters expanded to 28 players on Monday from 26. While it won’t help for a playoff push, it’ll allow for a few players to audition for next season during regular-season action.