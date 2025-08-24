Braves Release Starter, Another Pitcher to IL
The Atlanta Braves shuffle the pitching staff ahead of their series finale with the New York Mets.
They announced they have released starting pitcher Erick Fedde and placed reliever Aaron Bummer on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation.
In corresponding moves, they have recalled right-hander Hunter Stratton and Wander Suero from Triple-A.
Fedde’s time with the Braves comes to an end after just under a month with the team. With this move, both starting pitchers acquired at the deadline are off the 40-man roster.
Carlos Carrasco was designated for assignment a couple of weeks ago and rejoined the team on a minor league deal after electing free agency. He is now with Triple-A Gwinnett.
Fedde was acquired in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of the trade deadline after he had been DFA’d. At the time, the Braves desperately needed innings, but have since turned to other options.
Prospect Hurston Waldrep has emerged as a strong, long-term option, and Cal Quantrill has been added to the roster. Both lost their necessity to the team rather quickly.
However, with Fedde off the roster, a spot opens up to potentially slide Chris Sale back into the rotation in the coming days. A roster spot on the 40-man has to be opened in order to take a pitcher off the 60-day injured list, and both Stratton and Suero were already on the 40-man.
He is eligible to return and has reached some benchmarks during his three rehab starts with Triple-A Gwinnett.
They’re hoping he’ll be back later this week during the road series against the Phillies. Another move will still need to be made regarding the active roster, but this is a step towards the inevitable.
Meanwhile, Bummer heads to the injured list for the first time this season. He missed time earlier this year while on the bereavement list.
In 42 appearances, including two “opens,” he has a 3.81 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP across 54 1/3 innings pitched. He has been looking much stronger as of late, with a 2.25 ERA across 12 innings pitched in his last seven appearances.
Both Stratton and Suero have made previous appearances with the Braves this season. Stratton has provided the Braves with a long-relief option a handful of times. He’s pitched six scoreless innings across three appearances this season since being acquired from the Pirates.
Suero made three appearances for the big-league team this season. In three appearances, he has a 10.80 ERA with a scoreless outing mixed in. However, he’s been rock solid for Triple-A Gwinnett with a 1.39 ERA in 42 appearances.