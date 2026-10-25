5 Biggest Questions Facing Brewers After Game 2
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Franchise history is within the Milwaukee Brewers' reach over the next week.
On Sunday, the Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays have a day off ahead of Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. So far, so good for Milwaukee. The Brewers won Games 1 and 2 and are now just two wins away from the first World Series title in franchise history.
With Milwaukee two wins away from history, let's break down the five biggest questions facing the organization ahead of Game 3 and beyond.
Who Starts Game 4?
In the National League Championship Series, it was Shane Drohan who got the start in Game 4 as an opener. In the National League Division Series, Dustin May started Game 3 and then Robert Gasser started Game 4. May pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday. He only tossed one inning, so he realistically could be an option. Gasser will start Game 3. Or, the idea of an opener could make sense again,
Will Brandon Woodruff Pitch In The World Series?
Woodruff did enough to earn a spot on the World Series roster. He replaced Chad Patrick on the 26-man roster. Patrick didn't pitch in a playoff game in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Woodruff replaced him and hasn't pitched in a game yet either.
What Will Brandon Woodruff's Role Be?
If Woodruff does pitch in the World Series, does he come out of the bullpen? Or will Milwaukee use him as an opener? There's been some buzz out there about the idea of Woodruff being an opener. That then could go back to the question about who starts Game 4. If the Brewers opt for an opener, Woodruff arguably would be the perfect option. Get in for an inning — or two — and get out.
How Do You Work In The Righties?
The Rays' starting rotation is loaded with right-handed hurlers. Because of that, the Brewers have rolled with a lefty-heavy lineup. That has meant smaller roles for Joey Ortiz, Andrew Vaughn and Luis Lara. At some point, the Brewers could very well need these guys and they need to find a way to keep them fresh and ready to roll.
Will We See Kyle Harrison In The Playoffs?
Harrison has made the Brewers' playoff roster in all three rounds so far, but he hasn't pitched in a game just yet. He struggled down the stretch, but looked good in his final outing of the regular season. For most of the season, he was the Brewers' No. 2 starter. Will he get a shot?
Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com