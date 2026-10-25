5 Biggest Questions Facing Brewers After Game 2

Franchise history is within the Milwaukee Brewers' reach over the next week.

On Sunday, the Brewers and the Tampa Bay Rays have a day off ahead of Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night. So far, so good for Milwaukee. The Brewers won Games 1 and 2 and are now just two wins away from the first World Series title in franchise history.

With Milwaukee two wins away from history, let's break down the five biggest questions facing the organization ahead of Game 3 and beyond.

Who Starts Game 4?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Shane Drohan (55) throws during the first inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants Monday, June 1, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the National League Championship Series, it was Shane Drohan who got the start in Game 4 as an opener. In the National League Division Series, Dustin May started Game 3 and then Robert Gasser started Game 4. May pitched out of the bullpen on Saturday. He only tossed one inning, so he realistically could be an option. Gasser will start Game 3. Or, the idea of an opener could make sense again,

Will Brandon Woodruff Pitch In The World Series?

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) warms up before game one of the 2026 World Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Woodruff did enough to earn a spot on the World Series roster. He replaced Chad Patrick on the 26-man roster. Patrick didn't pitch in a playoff game in the first two rounds of the playoffs. Woodruff replaced him and hasn't pitched in a game yet either.

What Will Brandon Woodruff's Role Be?

Jul 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Woodruff does pitch in the World Series, does he come out of the bullpen? Or will Milwaukee use him as an opener? There's been some buzz out there about the idea of Woodruff being an opener. That then could go back to the question about who starts Game 4. If the Brewers opt for an opener, Woodruff arguably would be the perfect option. Get in for an inning — or two — and get out.

How Do You Work In The Righties?

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Andrew Vaughn (28) hits a double during the third inning of their National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at American Family Field on Oct 11, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Rays' starting rotation is loaded with right-handed hurlers. Because of that, the Brewers have rolled with a lefty-heavy lineup. That has meant smaller roles for Joey Ortiz, Andrew Vaughn and Luis Lara. At some point, the Brewers could very well need these guys and they need to find a way to keep them fresh and ready to roll.

Will We See Kyle Harrison In The Playoffs?

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) walks back to the dugout in the fifth inning after pitching two scoreless innings at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Harrison has made the Brewers' playoff roster in all three rounds so far, but he hasn't pitched in a game just yet. He struggled down the stretch, but looked good in his final outing of the regular season. For most of the season, he was the Brewers' No. 2 starter. Will he get a shot?