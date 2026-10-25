Brewers Make Best Choice Possible for Game 3 Starter vs. Rays

The Milwaukee Brewers turned to Jacob Misiorowski in Game 1 of the World Series and then Logan Henderson in Game 2.

On Sunday, the Brewers have a day off as the series shifts to Tampa Bay. On Monday, when the Brewers take the field next, it will be Robert Gasser taking the hill and Milwaukee will attempt to take a commanding 3-0 series lead. There isn't a better choice at this point. Milwaukee could've turned to Brandon Woodruff as an opener, or someone like Kyle Harrison. But Gasser has been great.

The news was confirmed on Saturday and Gasser opened up about his journey to get to this point.

"I'm really lucky, for one," Gasser said. "It's taken a lot of hard work, though. Not everything is always luck. It took a lot of perseverance, working with different coaches in different places and just staying the course.

Robert Gasser talks about his journey to be here at the World Series #WorldSeries #WinOurWay pic.twitter.com/6VpbaRCSD0 — Shahji Adam (@ShahjiAdam) October 24, 2026

The Brewers Will Turn To Robert Gasser

Oct 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) warms up before game three of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gasser is a perfect example of a hurler getting hot at the right time. Gasser made seven total appearances in the majors across the 2024 and 2025 seasons. In 2026, he made 21 total appearances in the majors — including 20 starts — and logged a 3.87 ERA in 109 1/3 innings pitched. That doesn't tell the whole story about his season, though. He got better as the year went on. From Aug. 26 through Sep. 25, Gasser logged a 1.67 ERA and a 31-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 32 1/3 innings pitched across six appearances.

He carried that momentum into the postseason as well. In two starts so far this fall, Gasser has a 1.00 ERA in nine innings. Gasser tossed four innings against the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. Then, he followed up with potentially the best start of his career in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. With the Brewers attempting to take a 3-0 series lead against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Gasser tossed five shutout innings against the two-time reigning champs and allowed just three base hits.

Gasser has been hot recently and he has a chance to deliver a seemingly unstoppable 3-0 series lead to Milwaukee. No team in World Series history has ever come back from a 3-0 series deficit. The only team to ever come back from a 3-0 deficit was the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 ALCS against the New York Yankees. So, if the Brewers win on Monday night, their odds of winning the whole thing will be significantly higher than they are right now.

Misiorowski and Henderson got their shots in Games 1 and 2. On Monday, it's Gasser's turn.