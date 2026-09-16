Best ERA in Brewers History? Jacob Misiorowski Is Making a Run at It

Milwaukee Brewers fans saw Jacob Misiorowski on the mound on Tuesday night for what will be one of his final regular season starts of the 2026 campaign.

Unsurprisingly, Misiorowski was dominant as Milwaukee clinched the National League Central crown. The big righty tossed five shutout innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates and struck out seven batters in the process. The Brewers have just 11 games left in the 2026 season and so Misiorowski is likely to make at least one more start before the regular season comes to an end. The maximum number of starts we could see from the righty is two more before the season comes to a close, although arguably one more would be for the best. The Brewers are going to have a first-round bye in the playoffs, but he has already cleared his career high in innings pitched by a wide margin.

Whether Misiorowski makes one more start, or two, he's approaching history. The franchise record for ERA by a starting pitcher for the Brewers currently is 2.36. The mark was set by lefty Mike Caldwell back in 1978. Misiorowski is on pace to shatter the record. After recording five more shutout innings on Tuesday, the righty flamethrower now has a league-leading 1.89 ERA on the season in 166 1/3 innings pitched. Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees is the closest player to Misiorowski in baseball right now with a 1.95 ERA.

Jacob Misiorowski Has Had An Incredible Season

Sep 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski is having the type of season that is going to go down in the record books, to say the least. Misiorowski's 1.89 ERA would be the lowest by a starter in the National League in a season — not including the 2020 shortened campaign — since Jacob deGrom recorded a 1.70 ERA in 2018.

From 2013 through 2015, Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke were able to reach a lower mark than the righty. Before that, no other hurler in the National League had finished a season with an ERA below 1.89 since Roger Clemens back in 2005 with a 1.87 ERA.

Now, of course, the campaign isn't over yet. Misiorowski will make at least one or two more starts before the 2026 season comes to an end. But he is on the doorstep of history. Think back over the last few years. Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates became the talk of Major League Baseball. The three-time All-Star won the 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner and yet he never reached the mark that Misiorowski has so far this season. That's how good he has been.

Milwaukee is certainly lucky to have the righty, to say the least.