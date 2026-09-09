Jacob Misiorowski, Cam Schlittler Both Chasing 113-Year MLB History

What can't Jacob Misiorowski do?

The Milwaukee Brewers flamethrower took the hill on Tuesday night against the Chicago Cubs and he was lights-out. Misiorowski tossed six 1/3 innings and allowed just one run while striking out nine batters. Now, the Brewers ace has an eye-popping 1.95 ERA on the season in 27 starts, to go along with a league-leading 236 strikeouts.

He's having the type of season that is going to go down in the record books. Misiorowski has been hands-down the best pitcher in baseball so far this season. He has made history all season, including throwing the fastest pitch by a starting pitcher in recorded big league history at 105.5 miles per hour. That's not all, though. On Tuesday night, Misiorowski became the first hurler in big league history to throw 1,000 or more pitches at 100 miles per hour, or more, in a season.

Even that's not all. OptaSTATS shared that no pitcher in big league history has finished a season (since 1913) with a sub-2.50 ERA and 200 or more strikeouts after entering that season with fewer than 75.0 career innings to their name. Both Misiorowski and Cam Schlittler are on pace to do just that.

Jacob Misiorowski Has Been Incredible

Sep 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913, no MLB pitcher has finished a season with a sub-2.50 ERA & 200+ strikeouts after entering that season with fewer than 75.0 career innings to his name. Both Jacob Misiorowski & Cam Schlittler are on pace to do that this year."

Since ERA became official in both leagues in 1913, no MLB pitcher has finished a season with a sub-2.50 ERA & 200+ strikeouts after entering that season with fewer than 75.0 career innings to his name.



Both Jacob Misiorowski & Cam Schlittler are on pace to do that this year. pic.twitter.com/t85C6jJFlQ — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) September 9, 2026

How about that?

For the Brewers, the most important thing here is Misiorowski, of course. The righty is 14-5 on the season in 27 starts to go along with his eye-popping 1.95 ERA and 236 strikeouts in 161 1/3 innings pitched. He tossed just 66 innings last year, and yet he's leading the league in a handful of pitching categories just a year later.

Schlittler has made 30 starts for New York so far and has a 13-6 record to go along with a 2.01 ERA and 220 strikeouts in 178 2/3 innings pitched.

The baseball world has been able to witness history this year thanks to these two young flamethrowers.

These are two World Series contenders we're talking about as well. Imagine a world in which Milwaukee and New York both make it to the World Series and these two face off? That would be glorious. All in all, both flamethrowers have been historically good and there's still time for both to make more history.