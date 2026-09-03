Brewers' Absurd 2026 Season Examined With 22 Games Left

When the story of the 2026 Major League Baseball season is told, there are going to be a lot of positive things said about the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 2026 season has been yet another one in which the organization has proven people wrong. Milwaukee traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets this past offseason. So, naturally, that led plenty to expect Milwaukee's rotation to struggle. The Brewers also made a bold move to trade Caleb Durbin, Anthony Seigler and Andruw Monasterio to the Boston Red Sox in a package for Kyle Harrison, Shane Drohan and David Hamilton.

Harrison has seamlessly replaced Peralta. Harrison has a 3.45 ERA in 22 starts, whereas Peralta has a 4.96 ERA in 28 starts this season with the Mets and the Tampa Bay Rays. Drohan has been awesome for the Brewers and Hamilton has also played a key role all season.

Before the season, the expectations were low for Milwaukee, as always. For example, ESPN projected the Brewers to finish the 2026 season with an 83-79 record. Milwaukee already has four more wins than that at 87-53 with 22 games left to play.

The Brewers Have Had An Awesome Season

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; A Milwaukee Brewers hat and glove in the dugout during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have been great, to say the least. Right now, Milwaukee has a 3 1/2-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for the best overall record in baseball. The Brewers have a four-game lead over the Atlanta Braves for the best record in the National League.

If the season were to end today, the Brewers would nab the No. 1 seed in the National League playoffs, and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Milwaukee would have a bye in the first round and then face off against either the Philadelphia Phillies or the Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series. If Milwaukee finishes the regular season with the top spot in the National League — which is likely — the Brewers will face off against the winner of the series between the clubs who land the No. 1 and No. 2 Wild Card spots.

Over the next 22 games, Milwaukee will be chasing history, just like last year.

Milwaukee set the franchise record for wins in a season in 2025 with 97. Right now, the Brewers are on pace for 100 wins. How about that? Milwaukee is tied with the Guardians for the fewest homers by a team in the 2026 season with 130. This is a club that is currently missing guys like Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester, Bryse Wilson, and Angel Zerpa, among others. There's a chance Woodruff is able to come back this season, to the surprise of many. There was a point earlier in the season in when Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn, Christian Yelich and Priester were all on the Injured List at the same time. Still, this club has found ways to win.

With all of the injuries that the club has dealt with and the lack of power, this is a club that should've struggled at points. On paper, that would seem to be the case. But the Brewers have been able to dominate all season. Milwaukee is well on its way to its fourth-straight National League Central title and should wrap that up over the next few weeks. The Brewers could clinch a playoff spot as soon as Sunday.

It's been a wild season so far for Milwaukee, to say the least. Fortunately, there are still a few weeks to go in the regular season. Then, hopefully a long playoff run to come.