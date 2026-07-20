Brewers 3 Best Starting Pitcher Trade Targets This Deadline

The Milwaukee Brewers have the second-best starting rotation ERA in baseball, despite all of the injuries impacting the club right now.

Milwaukee is missing three starters right now in Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Kyle Harrison, and yet the Brewers' rotation has an elite 3.38 ERA.

The Brewers should have Harrison back soon, which is extremely positive. He underwent an MRI that came back "all good." Now, he just has to work his way back onto the big league mound for Milwaukee.

The Brewers should still be looking to the trade market. Clearly, they have been looking around, as shown by the acquisition of Lance McCullers Jr. from the Houston Astros last week. Milwaukee can't stop there. With neither Woodruff nor Priester coming back this season, Milwaukee should add one more veteran hurler. Here are three options that are realistic, and would help to take the Brewers to another level.

Reid Detmers — Los Angeles Angels

Jul 9, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Reid Detmers (48) comes off the field after he pitches against the Texas Rangers during the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels need to blow it up. Los Angeles is 39-61 and isn't going anywhere. There aren't signs that this club is going to turn things around any time soon. They need to trade veterans and improve the farm system as much as possible. Detmers is someone who could bring Los Angeles a good return. He's 27 years old and has two more seasons of control left.

This season, he has a 4.16 ERA in 20 starts. Since June 5, he has a 3.47 ERA in eight starts. The Brewers have the best farm system in baseball. They could put together an enticing offer for Los Angeles.

José Soriano — Los Angeles Angels

Jul 7, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano (59) delivers a pitch to the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, the Angels need to blow it up. If not Detmers, then the Brewers should call the Angels and ask about Soriano. The righty has a 3.49 ERA in 20 starts this season. Plus, he also has two more seasons of control left beyond the 2026 season.

Foster Griffin — Washington Nationals

Jul 19, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws to an Athletics batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Griffin was an All-Star this season and will be a free agent after the 2026 season wraps up. When it comes to adding pitching, Griffin would likely be less expensive than someone like Detmers or Soriano simply because of the fact that he's going to be a free agent after the season. But he would be a big addition if Milwaukee could get him. He has a 2.68 ERA in 20 starts in his big return to the majors. Griffin hadn't pitched in a big league game since 2022 before joining the Nationals.