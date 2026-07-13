This Nationals All-Star Should Be on Brewers' Radar Right Now

The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation is thin and things are not getting easier. In fact, the Brewers' rotation continues to take more and more hits.

Milwaukee currently is missing Brandon Woodruff, Kyle Harrison and Quinn Priester. All three are on the Injured List. Priester hasn't pitched in a game all season and won't. Woodruff has made nine starts and is on the 60-Day Injured List. He's completely up in the air. Harrison is the latest addition to the Injured List due to left forearm tightness. He landed on the Injured List on Saturday.

Also, let's not forget about Jacob Misiorowski. Initially, he was expected to start the club's first half finale against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday, but Brewers manager Pat Murphy noted that he "didn't recover well" from his last start and he didn't make the start against Pittsburgh.

Misiorowski should be fine, but if the Brewers were to lose him, it would be a disaster that even they may not be able to bounce back from. Milwaukee has been able to navigate through plenty of injuries, but they can't afford to lose Misiorowski, on top of the guys already on the shelf.

The Brewers Need To Add Now

Jul 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Foster Griffin (22) throws a pitch against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the last few weeks, there has been plenty of speculation about ways Milwaukee could improve before the trade deadline. The starting rotation is the biggest need, without a doubt. Milwaukee needs to go out and make a move. In a perfect world, the Brewers would add someone like Tarik Skubal or Sandy Alcántara. Another option who could help, although with a smaller name, would be Washington Nationals All-Star Foster Griffin.

Griffin has been a feel-good story for the Nationals this season. He signed a one-year deal with Washington this past offseason after pitching in Japan from 2023 through 2025. In his return to the big leagues, he has logged a 2.77 ERA in 19 starts. On top of this, he's 10-2 on the season at 30 years old. Of course, it would be much better to go out and get someone like Skubal, but Griffin is someone who would be significantly cheaper and still could help Milwaukee out.

He's already pitched 110 1 /3 innings this season. Milwaukee desperately needs something like that. Misiorowski has 111 innings under his belt and Harrison is the second-closest with 83 2/3 innings pitched, but he's on the shelf.

After Harrison, Brandon Sproat has pitched the third-most innings for the club with 82. Then, Chad Patrick — who isn't in the starting rotation consistently — is fourth on the team with 73 1/3 innings pitched. Milwaukee needs another guy who can simply take the mound every fifth day. Griffin would fit that description.