Brewers Announce Game 2 Starter That Shouldn't Shock Anyone

The Milwaukee Brewers' starting rotation has been a strength throughout the postseason so far and we now know who will be getting the ball in the first two games of the series at American Family Field.

Jacob Misiorowski will get the ball on Friday night in Game 1. Misiorowski has started Game 1 in each of the Brewers' playoff series so far. He started Game 1 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and pitched four innings. He started Game 1 of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched 4 1/3 innings. He'll look to go further on Friday night. Then, on Saturday night in Game 2, Milwaukee will turn to Logan Henderson against Drew Rasmussen.

Henderson has started Game 2 in each series so far for the Brewers. In the NLDS, he went five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies and allowed one earned run while striking out four. In the NLCS, Henderson went four innings and allowed two earned runs while striking out two. It's not a shock at all that Henderson is getting the ball in Game 2 again. It's what Milwaukee needs from him and the Brewers need him and Misiorowski to deliver.

The Brewers Will Turn To Logan Henderson In Game 2

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Logan Henderson (43) walks from the mound after striking out Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy (13) during the second inning of their National League Championship Series game at American Family Field on Oct 12, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Misiorowski and Henderson are clearly Milwaukee's top two starters at this point. For the vast majority of the 2026 season, Kyle Harrison had the No. 2 spot but he struggled down the stretch and hasn't pitched in the playoffs just yet, but he did make the World Series roster.

If Harrison hadn't struggled, he would've formed a three-headed monster with Henderson and Misiorowski. Fortunately, Henderson stepped up for the Brewers this season, especially as Harrison began to struggle. He helped to stabilize this rotation and is a big reason why the Brewers actually entered the playoffs this year with more upside in the rotation than last year at this time.

Last year, the Brewers had Freddy Peralta thriving, but everyone else was up in the air. This year, Misiorowski and Henderson are thriving and Robert Gasser is as well. The Game 4 starter is more up in the air and there's a real chance that it could be Brandon Woodruff, who made the World Series roster.

If the Brewers can get through Game 1 and Game 2 with wins behind Misiorowski and Henderson, it will be hard to take down Milwaukee. Even if the Brewers were to lose Game 3 and Game 4, the Tampa Bay Rays would have to see Misiorowski and Henderson again. They are the key to this series for Milwaukee.