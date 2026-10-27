Brewers Announce Game 4 Starter With World Series Title Within Reach

The Milwaukee Brewers will go for a World Series sweep on Tuesday night against the Tampa Bay Rays.

It's been a long time coming, but Milwaukee can win its first World Series title in franchise history with a win in Game 4 at Tropicana Field. The Brewers hadn't played in a World Series game since 1982 before the 2026 series began. That is the only other time in franchise history Milwaukee made it all the way to the World Series. On Tuesday, the Brewers will go for the win with trade deadline addition Dustin May on the hill and a fresh bullpen behind him. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported the news on Tuesday afternoon.

May has pitched in four games in the Brewers' playoff run so far, including one start. May got the start in Game 3 of the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres and allowed two runs in three innings pitched. May pitched in Game 2 of the World Series out of Milwaukee's bullpen and tossed a scoreless inning of relief.

Dustin May Will Get The Ball

Oct 24, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Dustin May (21) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in game two of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

May will be the guy on the hill first on Tuesday, but surely not last, barring a complete game. On Monday, the Brewers blew out the Rays, 10-1. Robert Gasser tossed six strong innings and was followed by Antonio Senzatela and Brandon Woodruff in relief. That means that Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, DL Hall, Trevor Megill and JoJo Romero should all be ready to go at a moment's notice in Game 4. Plus, of course, Kyle Harrison and Shane Drohan.

Arguably, it's the right call to go with May on Tuesday night. When you have a three-game lead in the World Series, it's hard to make a wrong decision. But the series isn't over just yet. Even if May doesn't go long in the game, he's someone who entered the series already having experience pitching in the World Series. May pitched in two games in the 2020 World Series as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. One of the reasons why Milwaukee brought May in ahead of the trade deadline was because of his previous playoff experience. He's someone who has pitched in big games and should be a calming presence on Tuesday night.

You don't want to give the Rays any life here. No one has ever come back after going down by three games in the World Series. But you don't want to be the first to blow a lead like that. Milwaukee is sticking with its big guns and is going for the closeout.